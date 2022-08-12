St Patrick’s Athletic ‘appalled and disgusted’ by racist abuse during CSKA Sofia defeat

Following Thursday night’s European match against CSKA Sofia, St Patrick’s Athletic have revealed two of their players were subjected to racial abuse.

The Dublin club lost 2-0 to CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at Tallaght Stadium. Losing out 2-1 on aggregate.

In a statement released on Friday the club claim: “one of our players was sent racist messages on his personal social media account, while another was racially abused during last night’s game. We have reported these matters to Uefa, the FAI and SARI.”

Club chairman Garrett Kelleher added: “We are appalled and disgusted by the vile racist messages and language that has been directed at our players. St Patrick’s Athletic is a multicultural, inclusive and welcoming club to all individuals, with a zero-tolerance policy to racism and abuse of any kind.

“The club has offered it’s full support to both players, and we look forward to seeing them back on the pitch at Richmond Park on Sunday.”