Sligo Rovers facing daunting task as Viking come to town

John Russell, Sligo Rovers manager: after three stints at the club as a player, he looks to be developing into another young coach with a bright future. Photograph: Carina Johansen/Inpho/NTB

Sligo Rovers v Viking Stavanger (Norway)

The Showgrounds, 7pm

(Viking lead 5-1 from first leg)

Sligo Rovers have European dreams, so a six-match run five years before they envisage unveiling a stadium and facilities that befit such ambitions is seen as a job well done by all.

The 5-1 trouncing in Norway was a mere blip on a much longer journey. Not that Rovers look capable of revisiting the Europa qualifiers next year as they lie fifth in the League of Ireland and some distance off the top three, in points and financial clout.

“We saw a wonderful stadium funded by the local authority in Stavanger,” said Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins. “I think they have a €12 million budget versus our €1.7 million budget. It’s a different league. We weren’t expecting to get to the third round; it is a bonus.”

A bonus worth €850,000.

“Expenses take a big chunk out of that,” replied Higgins. “We did budget to reach the second round in Europe but another big chunk of that money will go into the application for planning permission to Sligo County Council. The Showgrounds have been there forever, we are just upgrading it.”

But the people of Sligo will show out tonight in full colours as the stadium swells with 4,000 spectators as much to applaud the scalping of Motherwell as it is to expect a miracle five-goal turnaround.

Aidan Keena is a little special but 11 goals so far this season makes the 23-year-old striker a serious target for the Dublin clubs.

John Russell replaced Liam Buckley in May and, after three stints at the club as a player, he looks to be growing into another young coach with a bright future.