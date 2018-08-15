Ryder Cup hopeful Thorbjorn Oleson reunited with missing clubs

Thorbjorn Olesen has been reunited with his missing clubs in time to try to boost his chances of a Ryder Cup debut in the Nordea Masters.

Olesen revealed on social media that five suitcases and two sets of clubs had been lost in transit in the space of 10 days as he travelled to the US PGA Championship and then this week’s event in Sweden.

Thankfully for the in-form Dane, one of the sets has now been delivered to him in Gothenburg, where a second victory of the season would propel him into the automatic qualifying places for September’s Ryder Cup, with just two events remaining.

“I’m trying not to think about it at all,” said Olesen, who is just 1.98 points behind the current occupant of the final qualifying place, England’s Ian Poulter.

“That’s obviously difficult but I’m really trying to put my head down and concentrate on my game.

“To be fair it’s been pretty easy because the tournaments have been so big, with the majors and Rolex Series events I want to do well in. Obviously I want to win a major at some point in my career, it’s my biggest goal.

“In that way it’s been a bit easier to keep the Ryder Cup away but it is difficult. I would love to be in Paris, to play for Europe. I can only go out every day and try to play good golf and show that I’m good enough for the team. That’s all I can do.”

Olesen is good friends with European captain Thomas Bjorn, but has already been warned by his fellow Dane not to expect any favours if it came down to needing a wild card.

“Thomas and I are great friends,” Olesen added. “I don’t think that makes it better for me, it might make it worse. I would love to get in that team, in the top eight, that’s my goal.

“Last year we spoke a bit about it as we’re good friends and it’s massive for him as captain with so much to do, but we haven’t spoken about it the last few months.”

If Olesen does need a wild card then Bjorn could certainly not be accused of nepotism given the 28-year-old’s recent form, which includes victory in the Italian Open, second place in the BMW International Open and 12th in the Open Championship.

Olesen was also third in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and at 41st in the world is the top-ranked player in the field as Hills Golf Club hosts the Nordea Masters for the first time.

“For me it’s an iconic event,” he added. “Growing up and being from Denmark it’s a tournament that I’ve always watched on TV, a lot of big players have won and contended here. It was also my first European Tour event, so it’s a special week for me and a tournament that I would love to do well in.

“Obviously I’ve had a lot of good weeks the last three months but there’s a guy here [Martin Kaymer] who has won a couple of majors and I’m guessing 10 or 15 tournaments.

“I would say he’s more favourite than I am but with the form I’ve had and how I love playing in Sweden, I would put myself among the favourites.”