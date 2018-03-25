Terenure on course for home semi-final after big win over St Mary’s

The ‘Battle of Dublin 6W’ turned into a procession for second-placed Terenure College as they recorded a 35-5 bonus point win over neighbours St Mary’s College to stay on course for an Ulster Bank League home semi-final.

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning coach Joe Schmidt brought the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies along for the big derby at Lakelands Park, and he was part of a bumper crowd that watched his son, Tim’s, Terenure side rubber-stamp their Division 1A title credentials.

Flanker Cathal Deans’ try after just 30 seconds set the hosts on their way, and influential centre Marc Hiney had a hand in tries for wingers Jake Swaine – his seventh of the campaign – and Sam Coghlan Murray as ’Nure led 21-0 at the break.

Winger Craig Kennedy opened St Mary’s account from his own grubber kick, but Terenure half-backs Mark O’Neill and Kevin O’Neill made it five converted scores for the impressive victors.

Third-placed Cork Constitution are on a collision course with Terenure, whom they host in two weeks’ time. Con head into a crucial few weeks in encouraging form after a 39-22 bonus point success against UCD at Belfield.

Wingers JJ O’Neill and Rob Jermyn’s tries from first-phase attacks helped Con lead 22-0 at half-time, and although the students came alive in the second half, Jermyn completed his brace and lock Brian Hayes had the final say with a chip-and-chase effort.

Leaders Lansdowne amassed a merciless 11 tries in their 78-28 hammering of Dublin University on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch. There were try doubles for Eamonn Mills, Mark O’Keefe and Alan Bennie, with Scott Deasy, the division’s leading scorer, notching 24 points.

Single point

Ireland Under-20 hooker Diarmuid Barron crossed for a brace of tries, including the match-winner three minutes from time, as Garryowen edged out play-off rivals Clontarf 35-30 to move back into the top four.

Young Munster remain play-off contenders after teenage winger Luke Fitzgerald’s 67th-minute try proved decisive in their hard-fought 24-20 win over bottom side Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Ballynahinch still lead Division 1B by a single point following their 26-15 dismissal of Dolphin. Fighting for their second-tier lives, the Corkmen were 10-0 up at the interval at Ballymacarn Park, but two tries from Andy Ward’s son, number eight Zac, and tries from James Simpson and Conor Kelly saw the table-toppers claim the spoils.

Centre Andrew Morrison touched down twice and fullback Adam Doherty scored 20 points as second-placed Banbridge triumphed 40-31 at Naas, while Shannon, who are third and have a game in hand, edged out Old Wesley 24-21 thanks to Conor Fitzgerald’s 78th-minute penalty.

Ballymena climbed above UL Bohemians and out of the bottom two after defeating the Limerick side 31-17 at home, aided by Ulster outhalf Brett Herron’s haul of two conversions, two penalties and two drop goals, while fourth-placed UCC are building for a big finish to the season following their 26-22 victory at Old Belvedere. Their captain Paul Kiernan bagged two tries.