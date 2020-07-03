Munster’s Alex Wootton to join Connacht on year-long loan deal

25-year-old can play across the back three and will spend 2020-21 season in Galway

Munster’s Alex Wootton is to join Connacht on a season-long loan deal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster’s Alex Wootton is to join Connacht on a season-long loan deal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Connacht have announced the signing of Alex Wootton on loan from Munster, with the 25-year-old heading to Galway for the 2020-21 season.

Born in England, Wootton is a product of the Munster academy and has made 39 appearances for the province since his debut in September 2016, scoring 13 tries.

The former Ireland Sevens and Under-20 player arrives at the Sportsground to bolster Andy Friend’s options in the backline.

On the season-long loan deal, Connacht boss Friend said: “I am really pleased to welcome Alex Wootton to the province. Alex is a very exciting back three player who has all the talent to take his game to the next level.

“His versatility across the back line will also help us as we look to compete on both fronts next season. As a Team, we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into the playing squad.”

Meanwhile on his move to Galway, Wootton said: “I am delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby for the upcoming season. After speaking to Andy and the rest of the coaching team it’s clear that this is a team full of ambition and belief, and I want to play my part in that.

“I can’t wait to meet the rest of the squad and begin preparations for what I’m sure will be a very exciting season.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.