Ireland 19 Wales 10: Ireland player ratings

15 Rob Kearney

Reads this game better than anyone else. Out sprinted George North to deny the Welsh winger a certain try on four minutes. Textbook high fielding and slipped past Jonathan Davies for 14th international try. Rating: 8.

14 Jordan Larmour

Turnover on 43 minutes was roundly appreciated by the Irish forwards. If Earls injury is serious he’s competing with Andrew Conway and Garry Ringrose to start on right wing against Scotland. Rating: 6.

13 Robbie Henshaw

Superb. Symbiotic relationship with old Connacht mucker Bundee Aki could alter the starting midfield but it was the cover tackle on Dan Biggar that emphasizes his importance to the Irish defence. And he plays a mean accordion. Rating: 9.

12 Bundee Aki

Can do no more to secure the 12 jersey in Japan with 13 carries for 28 metres coupled with awareness to offload and a defensive work rate that was off the charts. Rating: 8.

Wales’ Rhys Patchell goes to tackle Ireland’s Bundee Aki. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

11 Keith Earls

Injured left knee. Tricky day keeping tabs on big George North but skipped up field, four carries for 27 metres, when offered a chink of light. Rating: 6.

10 Johnny Sexton

Shaky introduction to the season. Intercepted by Biggar, saved by Henshaw and Kearney, and was in all sorts of agony after running into Jake Ball 121kg embrace on 38 minutes. Rating: 6.

9 Conor Murray

Simple, efficient performance was precisely what Ireland needed as the Munster and Lions scrumhalf starts his rise from provincial to world calibre standards before September is over. Rating: 6.

Conor Murray looks to be coming into form at a perfect time. Photo: James Crombie /Inpho

1 Cian Healy

Welcome return after ankle scare at Twickenham. Took leave of the fight at half-time – not before seven punishing tackles – due to a head injury assessment. Rating: 6.

2 Rory Best

Fitting send off on 52 minutes as every man, woman and child rose to their feet. First two lineout throws sparked Welsh attacks as the James Ryan calling era got off to a poor start. The pair of them recovered with Best’s last performance at the Aviva stadium belying his 37 years. Rating: 7.

Rory Best struggled with a few early lineouts but improved as the match went on. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

3 Tadhg Furlong

That’s more like it. After being man handled by Sam Underhill at Twickenham he was hunting collisions and got rewarded when bashing through three red jerseys for a 51st minute try. Rating: 7.

4 James Ryan

Fantastic try. After two miscues he called the lineout on himself. Otherwise, supreme. Always clocks out with double figure statistics – 10 carries for 12 metres and 10 tackles. Irreplaceable. Rating: 9.

5 Jean Kleyn

More still needed to justify selection. 10 tackles in the first half exhibited his hardness but coughed up possession in the carry and gave up a needless penalty for side entry into the maul. Rating: 7.

6 CJ Stander

After all those backward strides last season at number eight, the switch to blindside simplified and improved his game no end. Powerful in contact either side of the ball. Rating: 7.

CJ Stander dives for the line. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

7 Josh van der Flier

The undisputed Irish openside when the opposition isn’t as physically dominant as England or South Africa. Enormous impact all over the field with fend on Davies, gallop and offload to Larmour raising the nation’s collective spirit. Rating: 8.

8 Jack Conan

Good control at base of scrum, but more is needed from him. The form witnessed in Leinster blue at the tail end of last season must reappear. Team needs his 15 carries for 11 metres to multiply. Rating: 6.

Bench

Cruiserweight bench with Iain Henderson, Dave Kilcoyne, Sean Cronin, Rhys Ruddock and Andrew Porter bringing the type of brawn needed against whichever, South Africa or New Zealand, heavyweight goliaths are waiting in the quarter-final. Rating: 7.

Coach

Joe Schmidt 2010-2019; the best and most demanding days Irish rugby has ever known. Constant mentions of Garry Ringrose being Mr Versatile is almost preparing everyone for his selection as a reserve but Earls injury may alter this. Rating: 9.