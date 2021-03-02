France v Scotland Six Nations fixture set to go ahead on March 26th

Scotland’s postponed Guinness Six Nations match with France is being lined-up for March 26th with the Gallagher Premiership clubs open to the release of players for the new date.

The Friday night slot is the only window currently being considered by tournament organisers and the date has been given momentum by the Top 14 clubs coming to an arrangement with the French Rugby Federation over making their stars available.

And the English top flight have indicated during discussions that they are also willing to make their Scotland players available to Gregor Townsend even though the date falls outside of the international window.