Blow for England as Mako Vunipola to miss rest of Six Nations

Ankle injury sidelines England prop for remaining three rounds

England’s Mako Vunipola will miss the rest of the Six Nations.

England’s Mako Vunipola will miss the rest of the Six Nations.

 

England prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations by an ankle injury.

Vunipola limped off in the 44th minute of Sunday’s rout of France and watched the rest of the game with ice strapped to his left ankle.

“It is obviously very disappointing to lose Mako at this stage as he is an important player for us but it does provide an opportunity for the team to grow,” head coach Eddie Jones said.

Vunipola was voted the official man of the match in the opening round against Ireland after making 27 tackles and 11 carries in a performance described by Eddie Jones as “outstanding”.

He was similarly prominent against France and, while Jones has Ellis Genge and Alec Hepburn in the wings, Vunipola’s absence in Cardiff would be a colossal blow.

He missed out on the autumn internationals with a calf injury but his return to the starting XV along with his brother Billy and Manu Tuilagi has been a key part of England’s transformation during the Six Nations.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.