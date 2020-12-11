Ireland stars return for Leinster against Montpellier

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are options off the bench in Champions Cup opener

Robbie Henshaw starts for Leinster against Montpellier on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw starts for Leinster against Montpellier on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Champions Cup Pool A: Leinster v Montpellier, Saturday December 12th, CGL Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm, BT Sport)

Leo Cullen has welcomed back a host of Ireland internationals as Leinster begin their Champions Cup campaign away to Montpellier on Saturday evening.

Hugo Keenan, who was one of Ireland’s standout performers during the autumn internationals, returns on the right wing and he is joined in the back three by Dave Kearney and European debutant Jimmy O’Brien.

Robbie Henshaw lines out in midfield on his 50th Leinster appearance alongside Ciarán Frawley, who is also making his first European start.

In the halfbacks Luke McGrath, who was ignored by Ireland boss Andy Farrell during the autumn, takes the number nine jersey with Ross Byrne outside him at 10.

Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent have been named in the frontrow, with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy adding ballast in the engine room.

The excellent Caelan Doris returns at number eight, with Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier at flanker.

Leinster have plenty of game changers on an impressive bench - with Johnny Sexton and James Ryan among the replacements.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, Dan Leavy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.