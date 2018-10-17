Champions Cup: Toulouse duo banned for the visit of Leinster

Jerome Kaino is banned for five weeks and Lucas Pointud for four weeks after Bath win
Toulouse’s New Zealand number eight Jerome Kaino will not feature against Leinster. Photograph: Getty Images

Toulouse will be without two of their pack for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Leinster.

Both Jerome Kaino and Lucas Pointud were banned following an independent disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday, for separate incidents during their win over Bath last weekend.

Toulouse number eight, Kaino, was cited for striking Bath centre Jamie Roberts with his shoulder in the 39th minute of that match. He was shown a yellow card by referee, Andrew Brace (Ireland), following the incident.

The disciplinary committee heard evidence and submissions from Kaino - who pleaded not guilty to the offence - from Toulouse coach Régis Sonnes and from the EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan. The citing complaint was subsequently upheld, and the offence was deemed ‘mid-range’.

In the absence of a guilty plea, but in consideration of “the player’s good conduct at the hearing”, the committee decided to reduce the regular sanction of six weeks to five weeks.

Toulouse prop, Pointud, was alleged to have struck Bath prop Nathan Catt with his head in the 50th minute.

Both complaints were made by the match citing commissioner, Eugene Ryan from Ireland.

The committee on Wednesday decided that Pointud had in fact struck Catt’s head with his shoulder and that the act of foul play warranted a red card. The EPCR said on Wednesday that “despite the fact that there were some mitigating factors, the absence of a guilty plea meant that the committee could not reduce the sanction by the maximum allowed of 50 per cent and a four-week suspension was imposed.”

Pointud will next be available to play on November 26th, and Kaino from December 3rd - both players can still appeal the decision.

