Dan Leavy named in Leinster team for trip to Edinburgh

Dan Leavy will make his first appearance of 2019 after being named in the Leinster team to play Edinburgh in Murrayfield on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm - live on eir Sport).

Ciarán Frawley comes in to the team at fullback for his first start in the number 15 jersey, with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Barry Daly on the left.

In the centre Joe Tomane makes his first start since injuring his hamstring in November against the Southern Kings. The 17 times capped Australian is joined in the centre by Noel Reid.

Luke McGrath is also back from a knee injury to take his place at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne outside him at number 10.

In the pack the front row sees Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin and Michael Bent selected with Josh Murphy and Mick Kearney in the secondrow.

Captain Rhys Ruddock is joined in the backrow by Leavy who has recovered from the calf injury which ruled him out of the Six Nations, and by Max Deegan to complete the Leinster XV.

On the bench Nick McCarthy is the final player to make a welcome return from injury with the 23 year old selected for the first time since November.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Fergus McFadden, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane, Barry Daly; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent; Josh Murphy, Mick Kearney; Rhys Ruddock (Capt), Dan Leavy, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Jack Dunne, Oisín Dowling, Nick McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien.

Edinburgh: D Fife; D Graham, J Johnstone, M Scott, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, H Pyrgos (capt); P Schoeman, R Ford, WP Nel; F McKenzie, B Toolis; J Barclay, H Watson, V Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, A Dell, S Berghan, C Hunter-Hill, M Bradbury, C Shiel, S Hickey, C Dean.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)