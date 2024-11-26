Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast agree two-year extensions to stay at Munster

Munster have agreed two-year contract extensions with Mike Prendergast (attack coach) and Denis Leamy (defence coach) that will keep them with the Irish province until the summer of 2027.

Now in his third season at Munster, Prendergast returned to the province in 2022 after a hugely successful 10-year spell in France coaching the likes of Racing 92, Stade Francais, Oyonnax and Grenoble. He made an immediate impact and played a key role as the province played some fantastic rugby on their way to a thrilling URC title win in 2022/23.

A former Munster, Bourgoin and Gloucester scrumhalf, Prendergast held head coach and director of rugby roles with Young Munster RFC on completion of his playing career.

Leamy, the former Munster and Ireland international backrow forward is in his third season as defence coach and under his guidance, the province boast the meanest defence in the URC over the past two seasons in conceding the fewest points.

READ MORE

It follows on the news that Alex Codling will work with Munster on an interim basis following the departure of Graham Rowntree and Andi Kyriacou.

Meanwhile, Ulster have signed number eight Juarno Augustus on a three-year contract. The 26-year-old South African has been an integral part of the Northampton first team since joining in 2021, winning the Gallagher Premiership title last season and impressing in the Investec Champions Cup with his explosive performances.

Standing 6ft 2in and weighing 118kg, and affectionately known as “Trokkie” (small truck), Augustus has built up a reputation as a strong ball-carrying threat during his time at Northampton, and before that at the DHL Stormers and Western Province.

Augustus had a standout underage international career, highlighted when he was named 2017 World Rugby Junior Player of the Year, having finished top try scorer in that year’s World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Augustus said: “I’m very excited to sign for such a historic club in Ulster Rugby. From my conversations, I believe in the project and can see the potential.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and I look forward to meeting my new coaches and team-mates in Belfast next summer. I have heard about the proud history of the province with South African players, so I will hopefully feel right at home. I’ve heard a lot about the amazing atmosphere in Belfast and can’t wait to meet all the Ulster fans soon.”