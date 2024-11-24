Springboks extend Wales’ record losing run with victory in Cardiff

Autumn Nations Series: Wales 12 South Africa 45

South Africa scored seven tries as they eased to a 45-12 victory over Wales in their Autumn Nations Series clash in Cardiff on Saturday, inflicting the hosts’ 12th successive defeat to put more pressure on head coach Warren Gatland.

The contest was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested and only the Springboks’ inaccuracy prevented it from being a real rout for the inexperienced home side.

The world champions scored tries through locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw, Aphelele Fassi, Gerhard Steenekamp and Jordan Hendrikse as they finished their Autumn series with three wins.

Wales have plenty of soul-searching to do before the Six Nations starts in late January as they were forced to make 216 tackles and missed another 46. Rio Dyer scored the first Welsh try on the brink of half-time, making it 26-5 at the break, and James Botham added their second just before the final whistle.

South Africa’s dominance was backed by the statistics, carrying the ball for more than a kilometre (1,066 metres), making 15 line-breaks, pushing Wales off their own ball at the scrum three times and pinching three of the home side’s lineouts.

That they did not make Wales pay more heavily on the scoreboard will be a frustration given they had spoken this week of an ’80-minute’ performance after wins over Scotland and England in which they had not been at their best.

In contrast, Wales would have hoped for a tighter scoreline but given where the two sides are in their development, it was not unexpected and they might have been fearing the worst as South Africa scored three tries in the first 18 minutes.

South Africa's RG Snyman. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

A rampaging Mostert raced on to a pass to canter over the line early on before the Springboks won the ball at the breakdown with a counter-ruck and Arendse combined with Etzebeth on the left wing.

After incessant Springbok pressure, Arendse’s wicked step inside saw him beat three defenders and add a third try.

Wales twice held South Africa up over the line and Boks captain Siya Kolisi had a try chalked off for a knock-on earlier in the move, but Louw did get their fourth score as he went over from close range after the Springboks demolished the Welsh scrum.

Wales finally got their hands on the ball on the stroke of halftime and after a succession of pick-and-drives from the forwards, it was swung wide for Dyer to cross in the corner.

The pattern continued in the second period but South African errors meant it was 14 minutes before they scored their fifth try with Arendse the creator for Fassi.

Steenekamp burrowed over for their sixth and Hendrikse, playing alongside scrumhalf brother Jaden, added a final score late on before Botham crossed with the final play of the game.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland ahead of the Autumn Nations Series game against South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a disastrous year for Wales, losing all of their 11 tests, Gatland said he wants to remain as head coach, but admitted his future is uncertain following Saturday’s loss.

Wales are the second tier one nation ever, after Italy four years ago, to lose all their tests in a single calendar year in the professional era.

Gatland said he would not resign though and believes there is hope heading into next year’s Six Nations.

“We’ll just wait and see what happens in the next couple of days,” Gatland told reporters when quizzed about his future. “The last couple of weeks have been challenging and you’re only human. The negativity affects you.

“We’ve got a good group of men working hard, it feels like we’re only going to get better. I feel like I’m in a no-win situation when I answer these questions. I do definitely want to be here and it’s (about) letting the dust settle.

“We’ve questioned things we’ve done. You do that if you’re winning too. It’s seeing what happens over the next few days, chatting with the powers that be (in the Welsh Rugby Union) and family too.”

On his side’s performance against the Springboks, he said, “I’m not content with the result but I can’t question how hard the players tried. “[South Africa] are world champions. You know how powerful they are.

“Going away from this campaign, some of the players are aware there’s some conditioning work [to be done]. Not everyone. What they learned tonight is little things that quality sides take advantage of. We got caught a couple of times. Hopefully they’ll be better for that. I thought the effort and what the players put in, people should be proud of that.”

Gatland said patience was required as he rebuilds the squad following the loss of several key players after last year’s Rugby World Cup in France. “That’s been a real challenge for us,” he said. “It takes time and it’s hard to replace overnight.”

