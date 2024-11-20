Leinster A make eight changes for Munster clash on Friday night

Leinster A head coach Simon Broughton has made eight changes from the side which beat the Connacht Eagles 28-7 last weekend for the game against their Munster counterparts on Friday evening in Terenure College RFC (kick-off 5pm).

Winger Ciarán Mangan, outside centre Connor Fahy and scrumhalf Cormac Foley come into the team, with Harry Byrne retained at outhalf. Up front, local player John McKee continues to build up his match sharpness with another start at hooker after his return from injury and is joined this week by Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth, while Alan Spicer is named in the secondrow, and Alex Soroka and Scott Penny come into the backrow either side of James Culhane, who will again captain the side.

Squads of 25 are permitted under the rules of the A interprovincial championship and among the 10 players named on the bench are three more Terenure players in the academy halves Fintan Gunne and Caspar Gabriel as well as fullback Adam La Grue. Admission will be free to the game, which will be Munster’s first in the six-match competition.

LEINSTER A (v Munster A): Ruben Moloney; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Connor Fahy, Ben Brownlee, Ciarán Mangan; Harry Byrne, Cormac Foley; Alex Usanov, John McKee, Niall Smyth; Alan Spicer, Conor O’Tighearnaigh; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, James Culhane (capt).

Replacements: Stephen Smyth, Ben Howard, Rory McGuire, Mahon Ronan, Liam Molony, Fintan Gunne, Caspar Gabriel, Charlie Moloney, Billy Corrigan, Adam La Grue.