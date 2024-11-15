AIL preview: Big guns needing to make up ground after indifferent starts

Cathal Eddy returns at fullback for Lansdowne for the game against Clontarf on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Since the Energia All-Ireland League resumed after the Covid hiatus, save for Young Munster replacing Lansdowne in the semi-finals two seasons ago, a big four have asserted themselves. But after six rounds in Division 1A this season, three of that quartet, namely Terenure, the champions Cork Con and Lansdowne, have already lost 10 games between them.

Such is the changed landscape in the top flight, with St Mary’s especially taking to life in 1A like a storm, while Ballynahinch top the table. Those two and Clontarf have opened up a seven-point lead from the peloton, whereas just six points separate the teams from fourth to ninth.

The net effect has been to leave Lansdowne, Cork Con and Terenure in real need of home wins today against Clontarf, St Mary’s and Garryowen respectively. Injury-hit and beaten at home by Ballynahinch through a late penalty last week, Lansdowne welcome back fullback Cathal Eddy, winger Rory Parata, outhalf Stephen Madigan, scrumhalf Jack Matthews, hooker Chris Poole, tighthead Greg McGrath, lock Juan Beukes and Donough Lawlor at number eight.

By contrast, although Clontarf are without Aitzol Arenzana-King, who is on Leinster A duty and so bring in Mark O’Sullivan, their only other change is Charlie Ward at tighthead.

Billy Crowley starts at fullback for Con, who have a new halfback partnership of Adam Maher and Aidan Moynihan, while there is one change up front, with Charlie Connolly starting at tighthead and Luke Masters shifting to loosehead against a St Mary’s side who they trail by eight points. Buoyed by their derby win over Terenure in front of an estimated 3,500 attendance at home last week, St Mary’s name an unchanged team.

Their neighbours, meanwhile, make a multitude of changes for the visit of Garryowen to Lakelands Park. Aran Egan moves to fullback, with Adam La Grue shifting to midfield in the absence of Chris Cosgrave, who is on trial at Bath, and where he is partnered by Ethan Reilly. With Fintan Gunne on Leinster A duty, Alan Bennie returns alongside Conor McKeon, the former Connacht scrumhalf.

Props Marcus Hanan and Luke Rigney are also named, with Adam Melia moving to lock as the ex-Ospreys flanker Will Hickey and Jim White are promoted to the backrow.

An inconsistent Young Munster host an improving and competitive City of Armagh side while, needless to say, the untimely A interpro between Connacht Eagles and Leinster in Creggs RFC has impacted most severely on UCD and Corinthians. Six UCD players feature in Leinster’s starting XV which thus restricts their hand for the trek to leaders Ballynahinch, on a run of four successive wins.

Similarly, the Eagles have drawn heavily from Corinthians, who lead 2A with 29 points out of a possible 30 and host third-placed Cashel, taking seven players in total including the Ireland Under-20 pair of Seán Naughton and John Devine, with Orin Burke shifting to outhalf and Harry Rogers promoted to fullback.

Second-placed Instonians host fourth-placed MU Barnhall in the clubs’ first meeting since 2013.

Energia All-Ireland League (all matches 2.30 unless stated)

Men

Division 1A: Cork Constitution v St Mary’s College, Temple Hill; Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Terenure College v Garryowen, Lakelands; Young Munster v City of Armagh, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Old Wesley v Highfield, Energia Park (2.15); Naas v Blackrock College, Forenaughts; Queen’s v Old Belvedere, Dub Lane; UCC v Dublin University, The Mardyke (3.0); Shannon v Nenagh Ormond, Thomond Park (5.0).

Division 2A: Instonians v MU Barnhall, Shaws Bridge (2.0); Corinthians v Cashel, Corinthian Park; Greystones v Buccaneers, Dr Hickey Park; Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Ballymena, Takumi Park.

Division 2B: Dungannon v Galwegians, Stevenson Park; Malahide v Wanderers, Estuary Road; Malone v UL Bohemian, Gibson Park; Skerries v Rainey, Holmpatrick; Sligo v Clogher Valley, Hamilton Park.

Division 2C: Clonmel v Enniscorthy, Ardgaoithe; Dolphin v Ballyclare, Virgin Media Park; Monkstown v Belfast Harlequins, Sydney Parade; Omagh Academicals v Midlteon, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Tullamore v Bruff, Spollanstown.

Women’s Division (5.0): Ballincollig v Blackrock College, Tanner Park; Cooke v Old Belvedere, Shaws Bridge; Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park; Tullow v Suttonians, The Black Gates; Wicklow v UL Bohemian, Ashtown Lane.