Wood dynasty at Munster extends to third generation as Gordon joins academy

Keith Wood with his sons Alex, Gordon and Tom at the Garryowen v Clontarf All-Ireland League game at Castle Avenue in September. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Wood family dynasty will continue at Munster for a third generation after the province confirmed that Gordon Wood has joined the first-year academy entrants.

The 20-year-old centre, son of former Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker, Keith, plays with Garryowen alongside his brothers Alex and Tom. His grandfather, who he is named after, also represented Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

One of seven first-year academy entrants, Gordon started out his rugby career with Ballina-Killaloe RFC playing his age-grade rugby at the club until he began his schools rugby with St Munchin’s College in Limerick.

Wood made his senior AIL debut for Garryowen against Highfield at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and made a further 13 AIL appearances for the Limerick club in his debut season including scoring a try in the playoff final which saw Garryowen promoted to Division 1A.

Throughout the current campaign, he has started all six games for Garryowen.

Wood has trained regularly with the Munster senior squad in recent times and has also been involved in Munster A and Munster Development games over the past 12 months.

In September, he made his first senior appearance against Gloucester in a preseason friendly in Cork.

2024/25 Munster academy squad

Year 3: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhán Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Year 2: George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor, Max Clein, Ronan Foxe.

Year 1: Jake O’Riordan, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Michael Foy, Danny Sheahan, Seán Edogbo, Luke Murphy, Gordon Wood.