Tupou Vaa’i: ‘Playing for All Blacks is a good way to show my love for my brother’

For years the names barely changed. Between them Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick played 262 Test matches for New Zealand, breaking the record for the most-capped secondrow pairing in international rugby. By the end they made Stonehenge feel like a temporary art installation and their departures removed the twin pillars upon which the best modern All Black sides were built.

So no pressure on those following in their giant footsteps. Scott Barrett at least hails from one of rugby’s most famous family dynasties but perhaps the most intriguing member of New Zealand’s recent starting packs is the less celebrated Tupou Vaa’i. Tucked away behind the vowels is a man with a deeply moving back story and an inner drive to match anyone on the field at Twickenham this weekend against England.

Back in the 90s Vaa’i’s parents, Susana and Ueini, moved from the small Tongan island of ‘Eua to New Zealand in search of a better life for their family. They had to work tirelessly to make ends meet with an ever-increasing number of mouths to feed. Vaa’i is one of nine siblings, including six sisters and just one older brother, Tevita. It hit him particularly hard when Tevita, aged seven, tragically drowned while swimming in a local creek.

The younger brother was the one who had to run home and deliver the awful news to his father. Imagine how emotional the entire family felt in 2020, therefore, when Tupou – pronounced Doo-Po – made a video call home to tell them he was about to become an All Black. “There were a lot of tears. Tears of joy and also relief that all the hard work had paid off.”

The recording went viral on social media and the 24-year-old says he now plays for his lost sibling. “For sure. It’s given me a ‘why’ for what I do. I kind of treat the younger players in our team as younger brothers. It’s something I didn’t really experience when I was younger but it’s a good way to show my love for my brother.”

Vaa’i also remains hugely proud of his Tongan heritage, having attended the same school in Auckland, Wesley College, as the late Jonah Lomu. He went on to become head prefect and captain of the school’s first XV and says Lomu’s example inspired him to try to succeed in rugby. “A lot of All Blacks came out of Wesley. When you’re walking through the diningroom you see all the rugby jerseys around you. That’s what motivated me. I didn’t just want to be another number who lost their way as they left school.”

Every time he now plays for the All Blacks, accordingly, he knows he is representing something far bigger than himself. “Dad’s always in my ear saying: ‘Just remember where you come from’. His family have also long since become renowned as some of the noisiest supporters in Super Rugby.

“When I’m running out I can hear my cousins screaming. I’ve told them a few times to turn it down a bit but they just love it. They’re not over here for this tour but I’m pretty sure they’ll be screaming through the TV. I’ll definitely hear them.”

The next step for the personable Vaa’i, who has 34 caps, is to channel the extra self-belief he has felt since cementing a regular starting place this year. “Starting has really built my confidence. That’s all you can ask for as a player: time in the saddle. The key now is how can I perform the same each week, not get too comfortable, find the edge to keep getting better each day and hopefully keep that starting spot.”

“I’ve been here for a few years and I definitely want to be a great All Black. For that to happen I need to perform week in, week out. The likes of Brodie and Sam used to speak about leaving the jersey in a better place. Those two have definitely done that and that’s what I’m chasing. They’ve paved the way for me. They’re big shoes to fill [but] how they approached the game mentally has definitely helped me a lot.”

All of which adds extra resonance to Saturday’s Test for the once small, chubby prop who has matured into a multi-skilled 6ft 7in power athlete. Ideally he would have loved to face an England team still containing the Vunipola brothers.

“They stamped their mark as Tongans on the England team and I’m pretty gutted I didn’t have a chance to lock horns against them” – but the challenge still excites him. “England are going to be a different team to when we played them in New Zealand. They’ve got quality forwards and backs and they’re going to be up for it. I reckon they’re going to come out with a bang; I guess it just comes down to fronting up.”

Which is something Vaa’i and his family know plenty about. “I’m living my dream at the moment and for them to see their son representing not just their country but themselves as well is pretty emotional. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get me to where I am today. The only way I can repay them is going out there, having fun and putting a smile on everyone’s faces.” – Guardian