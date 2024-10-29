Ben Spencer to make first England start against New Zealand at Twickenham

Ben Spencer will make his first England start against New Zealand on Saturday, with Steve Borthwick opting to lay down the gauntlet to the All Blacks and name his side two days early.

Tom Curry has also been named in the starting line-up for the first time in 12 months while Henry Slade will line up at outside centre at Twickenham despite just one appearance this season.

Spencer has won six caps to date including two on the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand but all his appearances have come from the replacements bench. With Alex Mitchell sidelined with a neck injury, however, the Bath player gets the nod for England’s autumn internationals opener.

Elsewhere, Curry comes into the side at openside flanker with Chandler Cunningham-South keeping his place at blindside. That means Sam Underhill, who had started England’s last nine matches, drops out of the 23 entirely with Ben Curry named as one of six forwards on the bench. It is the first time both Currys have been named in an England squad, raising the prospect of the twins taking the field together on the international stage for the first time.

Tom Curry also made three appearances as a replacement on the summer tour after battling back from a long-term hip injury that had threatened to force him into early retirement. The 26-year-old has not started for England since the World Cup bronze-medal match a year ago but, having been named as one of the 17 players to be awarded enhanced contracts last week, is handed the number seven jersey.

In a boost for Borthwick, George Ford returns to the squad on the replacements bench after missing the summer tour with an Achilles injury, then suffering a major scare with a torn quad muscle. Initial fears were that he would be ruled out of the entire autumn campaign but scans revealed he did not need surgery and his rehab has progressed well enough to allow him to take his place on the bench.

Marcus Smith continues at outhalf with Fin Smith missing out on the 23. Slade is named in the side at outside centre, having proved his fitness in Exeter’s defeat by Harlequins last week. It was Slade’s first appearance of the season, having undergone shoulder surgery after the summer tour, but he is a vital cog in England’s defensive system.

In total, there are three changes from England’s last outing, the second Test defeat by the All Blacks in July. Ellis Genge replaces Fin Baxter – who is on the bench – at loose head prop while Jamie George captains the side from hooker and Will Stuart starts at tight head. Maro Itoje and George Martin continue at lock while Ben Earl is again at number eight.

Among the backs, Ollie Lawrence is alongside Slade at centre while Tommy Freeman, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and George Furbank make up the back three. Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt and Harry Randall are also among the replacements.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby,” said Borthwick. “We’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.

“With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it’s fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift.” – Guardian

ENGLAND (v New Zealand, Saturday, Twickenham, 3.10): George Furbank (Northampton); Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Tommy Freeman (Northampton); Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath); Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens, capt), Will Stuart (Bath); Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester); Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: Theo Dan (Saracens), Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Ben Curry (Sale), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol), George Ford (Sale).