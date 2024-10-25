Connacht eye home victory against Dragons in key URC fixture for province

URC Rd 6: Connacht v Dragons, Dexcom Park, Saturday, 7.35 – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Connacht look to finish the first block of BKT United Rugby Championship games on a high when they host Dragons at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening (7.35pm)

Head coach Pete Wilkins believes the result will determine whether Connacht are on the right track if they can add a third win from this opening series of games.

“I think we’ve seen progress in terms of how we’re playing the game, but also in our ability to be more consistent in the fight across each 80 minutes. That is pleasing.” However, he says Saturday’s outcome will determine how Connacht “reflect on this first block”.

The Welsh outfit may be languishing near the bottom of the URC table, but only six points separate the two protagonists in this sixth-round showdown.

Dragons are tricky opponents and have always made Connacht work hard for their victories so Wilkins is preparing his side for a traditional energy-sapping encounter.

“Dragons make you work very hard at the contact zone, whether attacking or defending. The set piece will be a big battle, and they’ve got one of the smarter kicking games in the competition,” he said.

The Welsh outfit lost last weekend’s home fixture to Benetton by 21-31, but Wilkins is aware of the problems they can cause, particularly with their kicking game and counterattack.

“When you look back at the recent performances against the Dragons — whether that was the game here at Dexcom which they won a couple of seasons ago, or whether it’s our battles at Rodney Parade, they’ve been really close for affairs.”

Wilkins has adjusted his starting XV, resting recruits Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy, who have played all fixtures to date. There is a return for experienced halfback duo Jack Carty and Caolin Blade, while Cathal Forde partners Bundee Aki in midfield.

In the pack, Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin come into the frontrow, while Niall Murray replaces his brother Darragh in the secondrow. Missing, however, is Mack Hansen, who had been expected to train earlier in the week after suffering a hip-pointer injury.

The Dragons are in 14th place and will see this as a huge opportunity to climb the table. They have Welsh international Aaron Wainwright back in the starting XV in one of eight changes by head coach Dai Flanagan.

The pack also has Matthew Screech at lock alongside captain Ben Carter and there is a new frontrow of hooker Oli Burrows, prop Chris Coleman and loanee Cameron Jones. Wales international fullback Cai Evans is named at fullback, with Angus O’Brien at outhalf, alongside Dane Blacker while Ewan Rosser is on the wing.

CONNACHT: P O’Conor; S Bolton, C Forde, B Aki, S Cordero; J Carty, C Blade; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; J Joyce, N Murray; C Prendergast (capt), S O’Brien, P Boyle.

Replacements: E Buitlear, D Buckley, J Aungier, D Murray, S Jansen, M Devine, J Ioane, H Gavin

DRAGONS: C Evans; R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen, E Rosser; A O’Brien, D Blacker; C Jones, O Burrows, C Coleman; B Carter (capt), M Screech; S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: B Coghlan, A Seiuli, L Yendle, S Cummins, T Basham, R Williams, L Evans, H Wilson.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).