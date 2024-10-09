Dalton and Fowley named to start in Ireland’s WXV 1 closer against USA

Ireland's Aoife Dalton during the WXV 1 game against Canada on Sunday. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

Aoife Dalton and Nicole Fowley are among the changes to Ireland’s starting XV for their final fixture in the WXV 1 tournament.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has announced his team for Friday’s game (kick-off 8.30pm Irish time), naming Dalton at outside centre while Eve Higgins moves to the bench.

Fowley comes in at outhalf to partner scrumhalf Emily Lane, who holds on to her position from Ireland’s 21-8 defeat to Canada on Sunday.

The backline of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Eimear Considine and Stacey Flood remains unchanged from the Canada game, and captain Enya Breen stays put at inside centre.

Up front, Neve Jones comes in for Clíodhna Moloney as hooker, joining Niamh O’Dowd and Linda Djougang in the frontrow.

There are no changes to the remainder of the pack from Sunday’s game. Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite make up the secondrow, Erin King and Aoife Wafer return as flankers and Brittany Hogan is at eight.

Ranked above the USA (sixth to their eighth), Ireland will be hoping to end the tournament on a high having started with an impressive win against New Zealand before the loss last weekend against the WXV 1 hosts.

IRELAND (v USA, Vancouver – Friday, 8.30pm Irish time): Stacey Flood; Eimear Considine, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen (capt), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe; Nicole Fowley, Emily Lane; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Dorothy Wall, Fiona Tuite; Erin King, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Andrea Stock, Ruth Campbell, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Dannah O’Brien, Eve Higgins.