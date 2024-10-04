AIL preview: Terenure and Lansdowne lock horns in eagerly-awaited clash

Terenure host Lansdowne in a repeat of last season’s taut semi-final at Lakelands Park in the standout tie of the Energia All-Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides are among the cluster of six Division 1A teams who have won one and lost after two rounds. Each took two bonus points from their respective defeats but even so at least one of these big hitters will likely have ground to make up by teatime on Saturday.

In light of Peter Sylvester’s departure, Terenure juggle their midfield again, with Jules Fenelon, a close-season capture from Trinity, making his first start, while Chris Cosgrave reverts to inside centre and Aran Egan to outhalf. Notable inclusions on the bench are Marcus Hanon, fit-again captain Luke Clohessy and the highly regarded Austrian-born outhalf Casper Gabriel.

Lansdowne give winger Todd Lawlor, part of Newbridge’s SCT last season, his debut and recall brother Donough at number eight. Harry O’Riordan at centre, outhalf Steve McMahon, flanker Clive Ross and tighthead Tom Connolly are all named.

Clontarf, with a maximum 10 points, go to UCD at a time when Emerging Ireland and Leinster call-ups have weakened the students.

Young Munster face a searching test of their unbeaten start away to champions Cork Constitution, who bounced back from an opening day loss to Terenure by beating Ballynahinch 51-21 last week.

After unluckily returning empty-handed from Clontarf, Garryowen will look to build on their encouraging return to 1A at home to winless City of Armagh and ditto St Mary’s, significantly reinforced over the summer, when they head north to Ballynahinch. The two promoted sides have quickly set about supporting the view that they have raised the bar in 1A this season.

The 1B pacesetters, Old Belvedere and Nenagh Ormond, will be in proximity when the former host Blackrock in Ollie Campbell Park while the Tipp club face Old Wesley in Energia Park.

The 2A quartet with a maximum 10 points are all on the road, with Barnhall in Ballymena, Greytones in Instonians, Navan in Corinthians and Cashel away to Buccaneers. The early leaders in 2B, Wanderers and Skerries, are away to Malone and Dungannon respectively.

In the Women’s Division, last season’s dominant two meet as champions UL Bohemians host Railway Union in a reprise of last April’s final at the Aviva Stadium, which the Limerick club won by 48-38.

Saturday’s fixtures (2.30 unless stated)

Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v St Mary’s College, Ballymacarn Park; Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill; Garryowen v City of Armagh, Dooradoyle; Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park; UCD v Clontarf, Belfield.

Division 1B: Highfield v Dublin University, Woodliegh Park; Old Belvedere v Blackrock College, Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v Nenagh Ormond, Energia Park; Queen’s v UCC, Dub Lane; Shannon v Naas, Thomond Park.

Division 2A: Ballymena v MU Barnhall, Eaton Park; Buccaneers v Cashel, Dubarry Park; Greystones v Instonians, Dr. Hickey Park; Navan v Corinthians, Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Banbridge, Takumi Park.

Division 2B: Dungannon v Skerries, Stevenson Park; Galwegians v Clogher Valley, Crowley Park; Malahide v Sligo, Estuary Road; Malone v Wanderers, Gibson Park; UL Bohemian v Rainey, UL4G.

Division 2C: Bruff v Belfast Harlequins, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel v Dolphin, Ardgaoithe; Midleton v Ballyclare, Towns Park; Omagh Academicals v Monkstown, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields; Tullamore v Enniscorthy, Spollanstown.

Women’s Division (5.0 unless stated): Ballincollig v Suttonians, Tanner Park (3pm); Cooke v Tullow, Shaws Bridge; Old Belvedere v Blackrock College, Ollie Campbell Park; UL Bohemian v Railway Union, UL4G; Wicklow v Galwegians, Ashtown Lane.