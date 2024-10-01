Leicester boss Michael Cheika charged with prejudicial conduct by RFU

Leicester Tigers head coach Michael Cheika will face an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Leicester head coach Michael Cheika has been hit with a prejudicial conduct charge by England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Cheika will face an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

He has been summoned for an alleged breach of RFU rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or union.

Cheika is alleged to have disrespected the independent match-day doctor following Leicester’s Gallagher Premiership opener at Exeter on September 21st, the RFU said.

READ MORE

Leicester won the game thanks to a stoppage-time try from Tigers’ Wales international flanker Tommy Reffell.

Former Leinster and Australia head coach Cheika has only been in charge at Leicester for two Premiership games, having taken over from Dan McKellar.

Tigers edged Exeter 17-14 at Sandy Park, before losing 20-15 on home soil against Bath. Their next game is away to Newcastle on Saturday.