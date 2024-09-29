All-Ireland League: Clontarf and Young Munster keep up strong starts

Former Ireland and Munster player Keith Wood with his sons Alex, Gordon and Tom, who played together on the Garryowen team for the first time in the defeat to Clontarf at Castle Avenue on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Clontarf and Young Munster are the only unbeaten sides in Division 1A after just two rounds of the Energia All-Ireland League which indicates this may well be a particularly competitive campaign in the top flight.

Young Munster beat Terenure for the fourth year running at Tom Clifford Park with a thrilling 34-30 victory in which the lead exchanged five times. When Harrison Brewer finished off the try of the match early in the second half and Aran Egan converted they led 22-14, but Munsters responded with a fine try by winger Hubert Gilvarry, which dead-eyed Argentinian outhalf Julian Leszczynski converted from the touchline.

After Leszczynski and Egan exchanged penalties, the former then converted a try by Manuel Covella before Egan failed to convert his own try. Leszczynski kicked a penalty before Munsters withheld another siege on their line.

Clontarf lead on 10 points courtesy of a second bonus-point win by 29-21 at home to Garryowen courtesy of tries by Dylan Donnellan, inevitably, Tadhg Bird, Louis O’Reilly and Seni Reilly Ashiru. It was the first time that Keith Wood’s three sons – Gordon, Tom and Alex – played together for Garryowen, but although Gordon was on the scoresheet again the Limerick club were unfortunate to emerge with no tangible reward.

Defending champions Cork Constitution returned to winning ways with a thumping 51-21 win over Ballynahinch, their Munster fullback Scott Buckley scoring two of their tries. Newly promoted St Mary’s moved up to third in the table with a 32-22 bonus-point away to City of Armagh, while Lansdowne beat UCD 25-10.

Similarly in 1B, Nenagh Ormond, with winger Conor McMahon contributing 23 points, and Old Belvedere recorded statement bonus-point wins away to Blackrock and Trinity to emerge as the only two sides in the second tier with two wins from two.

There were four high-scoring home wins in 2A, Barnhall leading the way with 11 tries against Buccaneers, while Navan’s first home game in their centenary season was a 22-22 draw with Old Crescent.

Energia All-Ireland League results

Division 1A: City of Armagh 22 St Mary’s College 32; Clontarf 29 Garryowen 21; Cork Constitution 51 Ballynahinch 21; Lansdowne 25 UCD 10; Young Munster 34 Terenure College 30.

Division 1B: Blackrock College 36 Nenagh Ormond 38; Dublin University 19 Old Belvedere 43; Naas 61 Queens 21; Shannon 23 Old Wesley 13; UCC 39 Highfield 14.

Division 2A: Cashel 38 Banbridge 24; Galway Corinthians 40 Greystones 10; Instonians 48 Ballymena 24; MU Barnhall 76 Buccaneers 21; Navan 22 Old Crescent 22.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley 15 Wanderers 38; Malahide 19 Malone 48; Rainey 17 Galwegians 15; Skerries 32 UL Bohemian 26; Sligo 7 Dungannon 19.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 41 Enniscorthy 10; Belfast Harlequins 22 Midleton 22; Clonmel 35 Tullamore 11; Dolphin 53 Omagh Academicals 15; Monkstown 24 Bruff 21.

Women’s Division: Blackrock College 15 UL Bohemian 31; Galwegians 22 Ballincollig 17; Railway Union 57 Old Belvedere 0; Suttonians 29 Cooke 7; Tullow 14 Wicklow 34.