Rejuvenated AIL kicks off new season with Terenure seeking fourth Aviva final in a row

A couple of weeks earlier than last season, but not a moment too soon, the 50 senior clubs up and down the country will eagerly welcome the start of a new Energia All-Ireland League campaign this weekend. The club game has been rejuvenated since somehow withstanding the dark days of the pandemic, and seasoned observers such as long-serving Trinity Director of Rugby Tony Smeeth reckon last season’s standards were the best since the 1990s.

The demise of the unlamented British & Irish Cup has meant that provinces have increasingly released their academy players back to their clubs, with Munster leading the way. While there is a benefit to having a half-dozen provincial ‘A’ games, there is also a recognition that 10 or 12 club games per season is invaluable in the development of young players.

Furthermore, aspiring Ireland Under-20 are encouraged to play 1A or 1B rugby. With a healthy smattering of former pros, club stalwarts and ambitious young players, this further elevates standards through all the divisions.

Virtually all games between the top four in 1A last season were crackers and often more entertaining than many URC matches. Since the pandemic, Terenure have been the new boys on the block, muscling into a big four alongside serial champions Cork Constitution, Clontarf and Lansdowne, each of whom have won three titles in the last decade. The only exception to the Big Four dominating the knock-out stages in the last three years was when Young Munster reached the semi-finals two years ago as Lansdowne missed out.

Terenure have reached the last three Aviva finals, winning their first title two seasons ago, and host last season’s champions Cork Con at Lakelands Park this afternoon in a mouth-watering seasonal opener. Terenure will be doubly motivated, having been beaten 20-0 by Cork Con at home in round three last season and by 33-22 in the final last April, but have been hit hard by injuries to forwards such as Jordan Coughlan, new captain Luke Clohessy and new signings from Young Munster, Luke Rigney and Dave Maher.

Outhalf Callum Smith, centre Colm de Buitléar, prop Campbell Claesson and lock Matt Caffrey have moved abroad, as will long-serving centre Peter Sylvester, who will play his 50th and last AIL match for Terenure before moving to Miami.

Chris Cosgrave, the former Leinster centre/fullback will make his debut, while other notable arrivals are ex-Ospreys backrower Will Hickey and prop Marcus Hannon.

Con have had less of a turnover, but ex-Munster winger Sean French has rejoined, as Aidan Moynihan, while the Munster hooker Scott Buckley and backrower Jacob Sheahan have joined from UCC.

But fullback Rob Hedderman and centre Harry O’Riordan, influential in last season’s success, have joined Lansdowne, while prop Brendan Quinlan has joined Clanwilliam after a decade with Con. Lansdowne, where Rhys Ruddock and Craig Ronaldson have been co-opted on to Declan Fassbender’s coaching ticket, have also signed prop Thomas Connolly and backrower Juan Beukes from Trinity.

Having lost the retired stalwarts Tony Ryan and Matt D’Arcy, Clontarf have signed the South African number eight John Vinson and Aaron Coleman, who scored the winning try in the Leinster Senior Cup final, have joined from relegated Trinity, as has scrumhalf Will Reilly from Shannon.

Garryowen, with their strong contingent of young Munster players, bounced back from relegation with an 11-match winning run which culminated in a 34-3 promotion play-off win over Old Belvedere and they mark their return to the top flight at home to Lansdowne.

The big four still look the favourites for the play-offs, but Ballynahinch have been knocking on the door for years and were, literally, only a kick away form the top four last season.

Newly promoted St Mary’s, who ran away with 1B, have made something of a statement by signing ex-Munster centre Dan Goggin and ex-Ulster lock Greg Jones after a six year absence from 1A. UCD have also kept the bulk of their Leinster academy and Irish Under-20s stars, such as key players Bobby Sheehan and Michael Moloney, in a second season under Emmet McMahon.

Division 1B kicks off this evening when Old Wesley, annual bridesmaids, host Blackrock, who have cast their net wide. Old Belvedere and Highfield look like the other strong contenders for promotion while a bumper crowd is expected for the first ever 1B game in Tipperary when Nenagh Ormond – newly promoted after a decade in the third tier – host Trinity at New Ormond Park tomorrow.

Division 1A

All matches Saturday, September 21 at 14:30 unless stated otherwise

Ballynahinch v City of Armagh, Ballymacarn Park

Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle

St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road

Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Lakelands Park

UCD v Young Munster, Belfield

Division 1B

Friday, September 20

Old Wesley v Blackrock College, Energia Park, 20:00 – Live Stream

Saturday, September 21

Highfield v Naas, Woodleigh Park

Nenagh Ormond v Dublin University, New Ormond Park

Old Belvedere v UCC, Ollie Campbell Park

Queens v Shannon, Dub Lane

Division 2A

Ballymena v Galway Corinthians, Eaton Park

Banbridge v MU Barnall, Rifle Park

Buccaneers v Instonians, Dubarry Park

Greystones v Navan, Dr. Hickey Park

Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Dungannon v Malahide, Stevenson Park

Galwegians v Skerries, Crowley Park

Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park

UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty

Wanderers v Rainey, Merrion Road

Division 2C

Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park

Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins, Alcast Park

Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore v Ballyclare, Spollanstown