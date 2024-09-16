Jean Kleyn back in full training ahead of Munster’s URC opener

Munster’s Jean Kleyn is back in full training after missing the majority of last season with an eye injury.

The lock won the Rugby World Cup with South Africa in 2023 and is a previous winner of Munster’s Player of the Year so his return will be a boost for the province ahead of Saturday’s URC opener against Connacht at Thomond Park.

Ethan Coughlan has also returned to full training after a leg injury, while Liam Coombes and Jack Daly will look to complete the return to play protocols with a view to a full return to training this week.

Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder) is increasing his training load with a view to returning to full team training, while Diarmuid Kilgallen will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the medical department for a leg injury.

READ MORE

Leinster’s star scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is nearing a return from a hamstring injury and will step up his rehabilitation this week, but Friday’s opener against Edinburgh will be a match too early for return. Liam Turner (arm), Lee Barron (shoulder) and Alex Soroka (foot) have returned to full training. Dan Sheehan and RG Snyman are out with long-term injuries.