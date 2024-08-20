Leinster to play home Champions Cup games against Clermont and Bath at the Aviva Stadium

Leinster have confirmed that they will play their two home Champions Cup pool games against Clermont and Bath at the Aviva Stadium.
Following the draw in July, Leinster were drawn with French sides La Rochelle and Clermont Auvergne and Premiership clubs Bath and Bristol Bears, with Leinster to play Clermont and Bath at home.
With the RDS Arena unavailable for 2024/25 due to redevelopment, the Aviva Stadium will be home for the majority of Leinster Rugby home games, with Croke Park also available. Last month, Leinster confirmed that Croke Park would host the URC game with Munster Rugby in October.
Aviva Stadium was confirmed on Monday morning as the venue for both Pool 2 home games.
Leinster’s Champions Cup fixtures
Sunday, December 8th: Bristol Bears v Leinster, Ashton Gate, 5.30; Saturday, December 14th: Leinster v Clermont Auvergne, Aviva Stadium, 5.30; Sunday, January 12th: La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 9.0 (8.0 Irish time); Saturday, January 18th: Leinster v Bath, Aviva Stadium, 5.30.
Quarter-finals: April 11th-13th
Semi-finals: May 2nd-4th
Challenge Cup Final: Friday, May 23rd, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Champions Cup Final: Saturday 24 May 2025, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
