Olympics Rugby Sevens live updates: Ireland v South Africa

6 mins: Try for Ireland ruled out!

Ireland force a knock-on in the scrum, Roche showing his strength. South Africa have barely touched the ball this half but no Irish score yet. Zac Ward makes a powerful break and then some good passing sees Conroy through under pressure. Grounds the ball a foot before the line and it’s no try and a scrum to South Africa.

Ireland 0 South Africa 0

4 mins: Ireland slowly edging up the pitch. Chance then! Clever grubber kick through by Kennedy, and runs after it but just can’t get to the ball in time and goes out the endline.

Ireland 0 South Africa 0

2 mins: The kickoff goes straight to Ireland who build up and win an early penalty. Roche throws the ball in and a clean take, all Ireland possession but no breakthrough yet.

Ireland 0 South Africa 0

The Ireland team has been named.

Ireland team to play South Africa: Harry McNulty (captain), Mark Roche, Zac Ward, Jordan Conroy, Hugo Keenan, Terry Kennedy, Niall Comerford.

Replacements: Jack Kelly, Andrew Smith, Chay Mullins, Hugo Lennox, Gavin Mullin.

Our first line up of the Olympics! ✊#Ireland7s pic.twitter.com/TY2zv8Y0MB — Ireland 7s (@Ireland7s) July 24, 2024

Here is the South Africa team:

🔥 Meet the powerhouse TeamSA Rugby Sevens squad ready to take on Ireland and New Zealand! 🏉🇿🇦 @Blitzboks



Don't miss the electrifying action—tune in to @SABC_Sport & @SuperSportTV to cheer them on to victory. Let's show our support for TeamSA! 🌟📺



#TeamSA #ForMyCountry… pic.twitter.com/agaoPJQq0L — Team South Africa (@OfficialTeamRSA) July 24, 2024

More qualified than me, or than just about anyone else, to talk about rugby is John O’Sullivan and he has a handy everything you need to know guide.

[ All you need to know about Olympic Rugby SevensOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first game of the Olympics for the Ireland Rugby Sevens team, against South Africa in Paris. It kicks off at 4.30pm. Later Ireland will play Japan at 8pm. Lasting just 14 minutes, it is a quick-fire way to play rugby. Hugo Keenan is a part of the squad as a familiar face. Ireland need to finish in the top two or as one of the two third-placed teams with the most points (from three pools) to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The biggest differences from the 15-a-side team is that conversions are drop-goal attempts, no kicking from the tee, scrums contested by three forwards and yellow cards mean two minutes in the sinbin. In a tricky group, Ireland are playing New Zealand tomorrow.

There are three pools of four teams. Each team plays the other countries in their pool over the first two days of the tournament. The top two teams in each pool qualify for the quarter-final along with the two best third-placed teams. The teams are ranked one to eight for the quarter-final draw. The four teams eliminated at the pool stage go into a consolation tournament where they are joined by the four quarter-final losers.