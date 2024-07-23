Bluffers’ guide to Olympic Rugby Sevens

Will it be a case of ‘Sevens Heaven’ for Ireland at the Olympics (and what are the odds that particular headline will be used if that proves to be the case?)

It could very well be as James Topping’s men’s side finished in second place overall in the most recent World Series season, a staggering achievement, while Allan Temple-Jones’s women’s squad became the first Irish team to win a World Series event when they beat hosts Australia in Perth. The Aussies are favourites for the gold medal in Paris. It’s a nailed-on headline, irrespective of which country wins.

Speaking of celestial anybody playing the role of Messiah?

You must be referencing Leinster and Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan who passed up Ireland’s two Test tour to South Africa and the drawn series (1-1) against the Springboks to return to the Sevens squad where he spent a couple of seasons. He had the blessing of all concerned to do so, while another to be temporarily repatriated from the 15s code is the Sandymount-born, Connacht wing Andrew Smith.

Hugo Keenan during the Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement for Rugby Sevens. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Anyone else auditioning for the Messiah role?

Antoine Dupont. Best rugby player in the world. Squeezed in winning the Champions Cup and French Top 14 with Toulouse in 15s while making his Sevens debut earlier this year and then helping France to a first World Sevens series title in 19 years in Los Angeles. France also won the season-ending finale in Madrid. But arguably his most impressive achievement was a foot-perfect recent performance in a routine with dancers of the Moulin Rouge as part of “tempo mastery sessions” at the rugby training base in the Paris suburb of Marcoussis according to the French Rugby Federation.

Okay, let’s talk turkey and the tournament format. What’s the story?

Three pools of four teams. Each team plays the other countries in their pool over the first two days of the tournament. The top two teams in each pool qualify for the quarter-final along with the two best third-placed teams. The teams are ranked one to eight for the quarter-final draw. The four teams eliminated at the pool stage go into a consolation tournament where they are joined by the four quarter-final losers.

READ MORE

The semi-finalists will compete for medals, the winners at the penultimate stage of the event go through to the final to contend for gold and silver medals, the losers will fight it out for the bronze medal. Matches take place on a full-sized pitch, are seven minutes each half with a two-minute interval. The final is 10 minutes each way with a three-minute half-time break.

Any other quirks?

Three-person scrums, all conversions are taken via the drop goal method, and yellow cards last two minutes and are pretty prevalent. If a game is drawn the team that scores first in extra-time wins.

French government party poopers, n’est pas?

The tournament will take place in the home of French rugby, the Stade de France. At Sevens events on the World Series, it’s a case of non-stop music, dancing, drinking and fancy-dress costumes galore. In Paris though only VIPs will be able to drink alcohol, and champagne at that, as the organisers decided not to seek an exemption to a law prohibiting the sale of alcohol in stadiums.

Béibhinn Parsons during the Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Throwaway lines in the pub?

Did you know that Béibhinn Parsons is a cousin of former Mayo footballer Tom?

Did you know that Terry Kennedy, the 2022 World Sevens player of the year, Gavin Mullin and Zac Ward are the respective sons of former Ireland 15s internationals, Terry, Brendan, and Andy?

Did you know that Stacey Flood’s sister, Kim, played Gaelic football for Dublin and rugby for Ireland?

Emily Lane’s nickname is Penny. That’s not true but it should be.

Coach James Topping in discussion with the Ireland Sevens in Tours, France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan

How will the Ireland teams fare?

The men will need to continue their form of the season just gone against South Africa where they had a significant upper hand, but the Blitzboks remain potential tournament winners given their quality. Topping’s men will be looking for a high seeding in a quarter-final. France, the series champions, New Zealand and Argentina are the in-form teams, while Fiji have won both Olympic titles to date. The volatile nature of Sevens matches means any one of six teams could win it. Terry Kennedy is Ireland’s alchemist in terms of gold medal prospects.

The Irish women should be good enough to emerge from the pool if they hit top gear in squeezing past GB and South Africa with the key to avoid Australia, again — they play them in the pool — and New Zealand for as long as possible at the knock-out stage. France, Canada and the USA are the other main contenders. They need to avoid injuries to key players like Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Béibhinn Parsons, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins.

Ireland men’s fixtures

Wednesday: Ireland v South Africa (4.30pm Irish time); Ireland v Japan (8pm Irish time)

Thursday: Ireland v New Zealand (3.30pm Irish time). Quarter-finals (from 8pm)

Saturday: Playoff matches including semi-final and final.

Ireland women’s fixtures

Sunday: Ireland v Great Britain (1.30pm Irish time); Ireland v South Africa (6pm Irish time)

Monday

Ireland v Australia (1.30pm Irish time). Quarter-finals (from 8pm)

Tuesday

Playoff matches including semi-final and final.