Rugby union power rankings: Ireland top after epic win over world champions

1. Ireland

Ciarán Frawley’s last-gasp drop goal sealed a stunning win for Ireland in Durban, ensuring South Africa had failed to win a series against Ireland for the first time. It was the latest thrilling instalment of the global game’s leading rivalry at present and Ireland have now won two of their last three against the Springboks. Add in the 2022 series win in New Zealand and Ireland’s ability to pick up away victories in the southern hemisphere sets them apart from their European rivals. That they went to South Africa and drew the series without Jamison Gibson-Park speaks volumes about the depth Farrell has unearthed, with fullback Jamie Osborne the latest to flourish.

2. South Africa

The reigning world champions and they did beat Ireland in Pretoria but on home turf they hold themselves to such high standards that Durban defeat will sting, particularly the manner in which they were outplayed in the first half. Truncated tours make obvious sense so soon after a World Cup but a decider would be mouthwatering. Instead, the Springboks can take their frustrations out on Portugal before turning their attentions to trying to claim a first Rugby Championship title since 2019. Compared to the other leading sides in the world rankings they have an ageing squad – and Faf de Klerk’s form at scrumhalf will concern Rassie Erasmus – but that was a stick with which they were beaten between their two World Cup triumphs.

3. New Zealand

The ledger will show a 2-0 victory and Scott Robertson off to the best possible start but in both matches against England they were there for the taking. Credit their ability to get the job done in both matches – and Beauden Barrett’s excellence from the bench – but it remains to be seen whether the obvious clunkiness can be shaken out of the system now that the Robertson era is up and running. They look light at lock without Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick (who wouldn’t?) and the performances of Barrett raise an intriguing question. Stephen Perofeta was preferred for his domestic form while Barrett was on the bench having returned from a spell with Toyota Verblitz. Sabbaticals in Japan are considered the better of two evils – the alternative is to lose players to Europe – but had Barrett started both matches the suspicion is the All Blacks would have been far more polished against England. The All Blacks are used to swimming against the tide of market forces but it is not getting any easier.

4. England

Much to like about their two performances in New Zealand – as well as the thrashing of Japan – but ultimately two defeats and two missed opportunities. In the positives column goes the blitz defence, the continued emergence of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on to the world stage and a dogged determination imbued in them by Steve Borthwick. Of the pressing concerns, the scrum is the biggest and to borrow from Borthwick, a tendency to play a little small in the final quarter. In mitigation, in both New Zealand Tests, England finished with particularly rookie sides and those players will benefit from the experience. But it is a worry that England’s replacements do not seem to be able to affect proceedings.

READ MORE

5. France

“A very complicated week,” was the captain Baptiste Serin’s somewhat understated assessment of the build-up to France’s defeat by Argentina in the second Test. First Melvyn Jaminet was sent home in disgrace after a video surfaced on social media in which he made racist remarks. Then two players, Hugo Auradou (20) and Oscar Jegou (21), were charged with the aggravated rape of a woman. Against that backdrop it is little surprise that France lost 33-25 in Buenos Aires, having triumphed in the first Test and beaten Uruguay in midweek. The opening Test victory was, at least, an impressive win given how many senior players Fabien Galthié left at home, reinforcing the fact that he has supreme depth at his disposal.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/Getty

6. Australia

Joe Schmidt took on the Wallabies job aware of the monumental challenge that awaited him but back-to-back victories over Wales ensured a case of so far so good. A back-to-basics approach, focusing on the fundamentals, is in keeping with Schmidt’s style and while there is a long way to go before the Wallabies are anywhere near to dining at the top table again, there are grounds for optimism with the New Zealander at the helm. At the very least he gives the impression of the Wallabies having a grown up in charge after endless Eddie Jones tantrums and, in Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Schmidt has a secondrow around whom he can build a formidable pack. Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu and Tom Wright all performed impressively in the backs, too.

7. Scotland

Perhaps harsh to put them lower than their world ranking but hefty victories over Canada and the USA, with matches against Chile and Uruguay to come, only count for so much. That Duhan van der Merwe has pulled level with Stuart Hogg as Scotland’s highest try-scorer is testament to the hulking wing’s continued finishing prowess, and Gregor Townsend has handed out a raft of new caps, including to the Sale duo of Arron Reed and Gus Warr. Harry Paterson was not among the debutants because he won his first cap during the Six Nations but his second, against Canada, was just as impressive and the Edinburgh fullback looks destined for a lengthy international career.

8. Argentina

Defeat by such an understrength France team was an inauspicious way for Felipe Contepomi to begin his tenure but while they didn’t make things easy for themselves in Buenos Aires, victory was a first on home soil since 2022. It was also a first over France since 2016 and will give Argentina hope that they can prove competitive at the Rugby Championship after a forthcoming clash with Uruguay. In the victory over France, Argentina’s props shone with Eduardo Bello and Thomas Gallo (two) both scoring. It may be too early to herald a return of their frontrow dominance just yet but if Contepomi can build strong foundations up front, Argentina will always have dangerous runners to complement.

9. Georgia

A disappointing defeat by Fiji at home was quickly put aside with a shock victory over Japan last weekend, compounding Eddie Jones’s misery in the process. It goes down as a feather in the cap for Richard Cockerill – against his former England boss – and if they were helped by a red card then clearly the former Leicester director of rugby is making an impact. It was, after all, only the second time Georgia had beaten Japan and though Italy’s performances in the Six Nations have quieted the debate over promotion and relegation, Los Lelos will continue to bang their heads against the locked door.

10. Wales

It is now nine straight Test defeats for Wales, who have slipped out of the top 10 in the world rankings and in doing so, plumbed new depths. Warren Gatland has been in a similar position before – Wales lost eight matches in a row starting in the summer of 2012 – but it should be said that they managed to turn it around in the following Six Nations once the New Zealander had begun his sabbatical to assume the Lions job. Gatland will no doubt point to how callow his squad is and there were some positives in Australia, chief among them the performances of Dewi Lake and Rio Dyer, but an autumn campaign against Fiji, Australia and South Africa looks all the more difficult after two defeats by the Wallabies.

11. Best of the rest

Eddie Jones does have a win under his belt after a Japan XV won one of their two matches against the Māori All Blacks but he is ominously still waiting for a first Test victory back at the helm of the Brave Blossoms. Italy have moved up to their joint highest position of eighth in the world rankings by beating Tonga, but their previous surprise defeat by Samoa demonstrates that consistency is still elusive for the Azzurri. Canada, meanwhile, can take heart from a 35-22 win over Romania who themselves secured an impressive away win over the USA. – Guardian