Leinster travel to Bristol for Champions Cup opener, Ulster away to champions Toulouse

Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont lifts the Investec Champions Cup after the victory over Leinster at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster’s continuing search for a fifth Champions Cup title will start at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Sunday, December 8th when they take on Pat Lam’s Bears in their Pool Two opener, with the game down for a 5.30pm start.

Ulster are away to Toulouse, the side that beat Leinster in last season’s decider, on the same day in Pool One, with Munster getting things started the night before when they also take on French opposition in the shape of Stade Francais at Thomond Park.

Leinster will be playing their home fixtures at the Aviva Stadium next season due to redevelopment work at the RDS, although the have not named venues for their two European pool home games, which start with a meeting with Clermont Auvergne on Saturday, December 14th in round two.

Munster face a trip to France to take on Castres in their second pre-Christmas game on Friday, December 14th, while Ulster host Bordeaux-Bègles in Belfast the following day.

Leinster will travel to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday, January 12th, before finishing their pool schedule at home to Bath on Saturday, January 18th.

Munster open their new year campaign at home to Saracens on Saturday, January 11th before finishing off with a trip to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton the following Saturday.

Irish Champions Cup pool fixtures (all times Irish)

Round One

Saturday, December 7th

Munster v Stade Français, Thomond Park, 5.30

Sunday, December 8th

Toulouse v Ulster, Stade Ernest Wallon, 3.15

Bristol v Leinster, Ashton Gate, 5.30

Round Two

Friday, December 13th

Castres v Munster, Stade Pierre Fabre, 9.0

Saturday, December 14th

Ulster v Bordeaux-Bègles, Kingspan Stadium, 3.15

Leinster v Clermont Auvergne, Venue TBC, 1730

Round Three

Saturday, January 11th

Munster v Saracens, Thomond Park, 5.30

Leicester v Ulster, Welford Road, 8.0

Sunday, January 12th

La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3.15

Round Four

Friday, January 17th

Ulster v Exeter, Kingspan Stadium, 8.0

Saturday, January 18th

Northampton v Munster, Franklin’s Gardens, 3.15

Leinster v Bath, TBC, 5.30