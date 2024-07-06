South Africa vs Ireland - First Test live

These guys don’t need any more off-field noise. Don’t fall into the trap of building the hype... Oh go on then!

No break in eye contact here.



WAR COMING. #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/MotYrqYAN1 — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) July 6, 2024

In case you were wondering, it’s a belter of a day in Pretoria.

Ireland's fly-half Jack Crowley warms up ahead of the first Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland. Photograph: Marco Longari / AFP

Rassie Erasmus has become a bit of a cult figure in South Africa. I suppose winning back-to-back World Cups would do that to a bloke, but his social media behaviour and general sh*thousery also helps. Like him or love him, he’s great TV.

Albert Heenop explains how the cult of Rassie was born.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Time to begin the spate of pre-match reading. First up, John O’Sullivan, our man in South Africa, interviewed Josh van der Flier in the build-up. He was good value, explaining how locals confused his surname to the point of speaking Afrikaans to the Wicklow man!

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier arrives ahead of the first Test vs South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A view of Jamie Osborne’s jersey ahead of Ireland's clash with South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As for Ireland, they have opted to blood some inexperienced players. Well, it likely has been forced upon them given Jamison Gibson-Park’s injury and Hugo Keenan’s decisions to play Sevens at the OIympics.

Craig Casey starts at nine while, in what was a major shock, Jamie Osborne is given an international debut at fullback despite not having played a professional game there since 2022. He impressed for Leinster this season, but at centre, not in the backthree. Farrell has been an Osborne fan for some time and has taken this opportunity to get him into the team given Keenan’s absence.

Your Ireland team for a first Test showdown! 🫡#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/JpMDL3Jjea — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 6, 2024

After months of build-up and verbal grenades thrown predominantly from the South African camp, the rugby is finally upon us. South Africa haven’t beaten Ireland since 2016, which, one would suspect, is the source of at least some of the animosity. You can tell just how badly the Springboks want to win this series by looking at the team they have selected.

Historically, Rassie Erasmus has used games after World Cups to scope out his next raft of talented, large men. This time around, that isn’t the case. All of the starting XV are World Cup winners. Of the entire 23 players selected, 20 were involved in France last year.

The notable inclusions are that of Kwagga Smith at number eight - he replaces the now retired Duane Vermeulen from the World Cup final - and Wille le Roux. He is at fullback in place of Damian Willemse. Le Roux’s kicking masterclass was a big reason why the Bulls recently beat Leinster at this venue in the URC semi-finals, a game which could well have influenced selection here.

Hello all and welcome to live coverage of summer rugby! Nathan Johns (@nathanrjohns) here to guide you through all the action as it happens from Loftus Versfeld stadium. It’s South Africa vs Ireland in Pretoria, the World Champions on their own patch welcoming the second best ranked side in the world.

Kick-off is at 4pm. We’ll be building up to the action until then.