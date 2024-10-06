Ireland defeated by hosts Canada in second WXV1 match

Ireland's Eimear Considine scores against Canada in their WXV1 game in Langley, Canada. Photograph: INPHO/Travis Prior

Ireland have gone down to host team Canada 21-8 in Vancouver in their second match of the WXV1 tournament.

Despite a hearty performance, Ireland fell far short of a win after beating world champions New Zealand in their opening game.

The Maple Leafs managed a 21-3 half-time lead thanks to a penalty try and scores from Claire Gallagher and Julia Omokbuale.

Ireland’s Eimear Considine scored the second half’s only try.

READ MORE

Ireland’s final match will be on Friday against the USA.

The win for Canada means they have won two for two in the competition, extending their winning streak to six games in a row. Canada scored seven tries in their win against France in their first match.

Next up, they will face England in their final showdown of the competition. – PA