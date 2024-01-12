Connacht braced for a tough assignment in Lyon

Michael McDonald: young scrumhalf will start for Connacht against Lyon in the Champions Cup clash in France. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Lyon v Connacht

Matmut Stadium de Gerland (1pm, live on TNT)

Connacht’s record in France does not suggest it will be easy to secure a Champions Cup victory against the odds when they face Lyon on Saturday.

In some 40 meetings with French sides, cup victories are rare, and include that memorable 14-16 win over Toulouse in 2013.

In fact, Connacht’s winning record is less than 50 per cent against French opponents – and most of those 17 victories were forged in the Challenge Cup.

However, neither side enters today’s clash with a strong record in their previous six games – Connacht did find some form with their recent win over Munster, having lost by a single point against Ulster.

Lyon’s record is little better. Despite two wins in the Top 14, they most recently suffered a 45-0 loss to Toulouse.

However, in the European competition Lyon grabbed an important 29-28 win over the Bulls, having lost narrowly to Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears by 34-36, which puts them in second spot in Pool 1 behind fellow French side Bordeaux-Begles, who are on full points. And with the Bulls, Saracens and Bristol Bears all boasting five points, Connacht are lagging well behind with just one.

It certainly puts more pressure on Connacht to get something from this visit to France, but it will not come easy against a Lyon side that has built something of a fortress at home, having won five outings this season, four in the French league.

Thus Pete Wilkins’ side have much to do to progress – not least put behind them the embarrassing 41-5 loss to Bordeaux-Begles at the Sportsground, and produce an improved performance that can match their opponents.

Having been given a few days to recover from the Munster game, Connacht reassembled last Thursday and Friday to allow a full week’s prep for Saturday’s fixture, and Wilkins reports that “preparations have been going really well for this trip to France”.

“The build-up has gone real well. Lyon, like many French teams, have plenty of talented individuals who will punish you if given the opportunity. We are aiming to put our stamp on the game, and if we do that and play top our ability, we’ll have a great chance.”

Wilkins’ hand has been forced through injury, not least to scrumhalves Caolan Blade and Colm Reilly, resulting in youngsters Michael McDonald and Matthew Devine making the trip to France’s third largest city.

Add in the loss of the dangerous Mack Hansen, and two key playmakers will be missing.

This will be McDonald’s first start, having come on as a replacement for the first time against Munster last week, while Devine has yet to feature for the province. And interestingly, the fixture boasts three former U20 Ireland outhalves in Connacht’s Jack Carty and JJ Hanrahan, and Lyon’s Paddy Jackson.

Lyon are a side that like to carry the ball, offload, and their big ball carriers can pose problems for Connacht’s defence. With a solid set piece, they are also capable of doing damage. However, they are missing some of those big players – including Semi-Radradra and former Connacht man Kyle Godwin.

Much will depend on the French outfit’s attitude to European fare, but either way, Connacht’s cup credentials will be tested.

Lyon: A Tchaptchet,M Ioane, J Maraku, T Regard, T Abrahams, PJackson, M Page-Relo, H Kaabeche, Y Charcosset, D Bamba, J Kpoku, R Taofifenua, L Allen, A Botha (c), M Guillard. Replacements: G Marchand, J Rey, PTafili, U Vignolles, M Gouzou, L Rimet, L Berdeu, A Parisien

Connacht: JJ Hanrahan, A Smith, T Farrell, T Daly, S Bolton, J Carty (c), M McDonald, P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, D Murray, J Joyce, C Prendergast, J Butler, S Jansen. Replacements: T McElroy, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, O Dowling, C Oliver, M Devine, D Hawkshaw, S Jennings.