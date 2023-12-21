Andrew Goodman to replace Mike Catt as Ireland backs coach

Andrew Goodman will replace the departing Mike Catt as Ireland’s backs coach at the end of the current season, the IRFU have announced.

Goodman, a former Leinster player and currently the province’s attack coach, has signed a three-year contract to be part of Andy Farrell’s coaching ticket until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

Catt will vacate the role after next summer’s tour to South Africa. The South African-born, former England international started working as Ireland’s backs coach in 2019 after stints with Italy and as part of Stuart Lancaster’s coaching staff with England.

“This has obviously been a very difficult decision to make in one way because I have loved coming back to Leinster,” said Goodman of the appointment. “A team that I loved playing with and a team that I love coaching.

“I’d like to thank Leo [Cullen] for the opportunity to come back and to make Dublin our family home, and I’d like to thank the players, the coaches, the staff and everyone based in UCD, for the welcome they have given myself, Nina and the kids.”

Goodman, originally from New Zealand, spent two years as a player with Leinster from 2012-14, making 17 appearances for the province. He rejoined Leinster last year as an assistant coach, taking control of Leinster’s structured attack off set-piece as he worked underneath Lancaster and Leo Cullen. Goodman had previously worked with Tasman and the Crusaders in New Zealand, as well as with Samoa during the recent World Cup.

Upon Lancaster’s departure to Racing 92 last summer, Goodman returned from his international sabbatical to take further control of Leinster’s attack this season.

Mike Catt will leave his role with Ireland after the summer tour of South Africa. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

He is held in high regard by those within the province as well as externally, with reports previously linking him to a role in his native New Zealand.

“The opportunity to test yourself at the very highest level is something that I have loved doing with Samoa in the last few years and now this challenge has come up with Ireland and it’s one that I am hugely excited about,” said Goodman.

”It’s a chance to work with one of the best teams in the world and to work with some of the best coaches and players in the world and it was one that I couldn’t turn down. I look forward to getting stuck into that when the time is right and building on the great work that Andy Farrell and the other coaches have done to now, but until then, I want to continue doing my best for this club and this group of players and the supporters that we have.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “It was clear from the recruitment process that Andrew was a high-calibre candidate and we are delighted that he will continue his journey in Irish rugby over the coming years.

“He brings a wealth of experience of the Irish and international systems and has packed a significant amount into a relatively young coaching career. His familiarity with the existing system here, coupled with his knowledge of the global game, will greatly add to our environment.”