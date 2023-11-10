Ulster come back from 11-point deficit to overwhelm Munster

URC: Ulster 21 Munster 14

What a difference a week makes. Ulster had victory pickpocketed in Galway but this time it was Dan McFarland’s side that overcame an 11-point deficit to eke out a hard-fought win against the doughty URC champions. Munster fought gallantly to the end, millimetres away from eking out a chance to draw.

David McCann was outstanding, Kieran Treadwell too, Jacob Stockdale the best back on the pitch in an attacking context but in terms of the outcome it was the Ulster bench that swayed the outcome in the home side’s favour. Craig Casey had a super first half and the Munster pack worked hard, dominating initially, in a keenly contested tussle but Ulster’s ability to nick a few lineouts after the interval was pivotal.

Munster were given carte blanche to chase after the Ulster scrum almost from the get-go and they did so with relish, forcing three penalties inside the home 22 and on a fourth penalty advantage claimed the first try of the game when scrumhalf Craig Casey was sharp in exploiting a gap on the fringe.

On 13 minutes, Ulster appeared set to strike back, when Ethan McElroy took a great line on to a short ball but as he attempted to breach the try-line he was hit from the side by Munster fullback Shane Daly, lost possession and in the process suffered a blow to the head. He was in obvious distress as the medical team raced on to the pitch.

Television match official Brian MacNeice drew referee Frank Murphy’s attention to Daly’s attempted tackle, the upshot of which was a yellow card, but Murphy in conjunction with the TMO, adjudged that Jack Crowley was in a position to make a tackle, and so awarded a penalty rather than penalty try.

Nathan Doak kicked the penalty, but Ulster were soon in trouble again, conceding a penalty at a ruck, which Crowley punted to the corner and after a concerted softening up process, Casey once again burrowed over from close range. Crowley kicked the conversion to push Munster 14-3 in front, a lead they deserved for their ruthless accuracy; collecting seven points while a player down was even more impressive.

Munster's Calvin Nash and Jacob Stockdale of Ulster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

There were a couple of glimpses that Ulster might be able to engineer space in the wider channels, especially when left wing Jacob Stockdale was involved, using his power, footwork and intelligent lines of running to make metres and occupy multiple tacklers.

The home side’s ambition was rewarded on 26 minutes, when industrious flanker Dave McCann made some headway on one touchline just outside the Munster 22 and when the ball was swept back to outhalf Billy Burns and his nicely flighted cross-kick bounced kindly for Stockdale who gathered and dotted down in the corner.

The try served to embolden Ulster and they sought to push width on the game at every opportunity. Munster scrambled effectively for the most part but were thwarted by some soft handling errors after they had worked diligently to turn over possession.

The visitors managed to get to the interval with a 14-8 lead, a fitting reward for their early scrum dominance and precision; Ulster’s view perhaps that they made a rod for their backs with some careless handling and set piece frailty during that period.

The breakdown had been keenly contested in the first half with each team enjoying periods of ascendancy that matched the ebb and flow, momentum switching from Munster’s dominance in the first quarter to Ulster largely taking over for the 20 minutes before the interval.

It was the home side that emerged the sharper after the restart, forcing a couple of penalties at rucks that allowed them access to the visitors’ 22 where Doak’s boot reduced the deficit to three points, at 14-11.

Ulster should have had a penalty when replacement Iain Henderson was twice involved in an unbroken passage of play but rather than penalise Alex Nankevill for not releasing in the tackle, Murphy opted to ping Doak for clinging on to the ball on the ground. Diarmuid Barron picked up a head knock and was replaced by Scott Buckley, part of wholesale changes on both teams either side of the 50-minute mark.

The home side pinched to Munster lineout throws in quick succession but after kicking their way into the 22 and winning a penalty, Henderson turned down a shot at the posts, but the decision withered as a gambit when Rob Herring was penalised for dummying the throw.

Doak kicked a penalty, Robert Baloucoune had a try disallowed for an incorrectly taken quick lineout throw but from an Ulster scrum five metres out, Nick Timoney forced his way over; a hat-tip to young Ulster replacement tighthead Scott Wilson, who got the shove on and were on a penalty advantage at the time.

Doak’s last act was to convert the try to give his side a 21-14 lead. Munster came close to rescuing the chance of a draw but Josh Wycherley was held up over the try-line, a moment that warmed the hands and hearts of the Ulster faithful.

Scoring sequence: 8 mins: Casey try, Crowley conversion, 0-7; 13: Doak penalty, 3-7; 17: Casey try, Crowley conversion, 3-14; 26: Stockdale try, 8-14. Half-time: 8-14. 47: Doak penalty, 11-14; 63: Doak penalty, 14-14; 68: Timoney try, Doak conversion, 21-14.

Ulster: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, S Moore, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart (capt), G McGrath; C Izuchukwu, K Treadwell; D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney. Replacements: J Postlethwaite for McElroy 13 mins; R Herring for Stewart 49 mins; I Henderson for Izuchukwu 49 mins; S Wilson for McGrath 49 mins; D Ewers for Rea 59 mins; J Cooney for Doak 69 mins; J Flannery for Burns 72 mins.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, A Nankivell, S O’Brien; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron (capt), J Ryan; E Edogbo, F Wycherley; A Kendellen, J Hodnett, G Coombes. Replacements: J Wycherley for Loughan 49 mins; S Archer for Ryan 49 mins; T Ahern for Edogbo 49 mins; B Gleeson for Kendellen 49 mins; S Buckley for Barron 52 mins; R Scannell for Nankevill 59 mins; B O’Connor for O’Brien 67 mins; P Patterson for Casey 72 mins.

Yellow card: Shane Daly (Munster) 13 mins.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU)