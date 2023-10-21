England v South Africa: Rugby World Cup semi-final

England must match physical South Africa but rugby gravity is hard to defy, writes Gerry Thornley in his preview of tonight’s match. He says Owen Farrell and his team-mates can make this semi-final closer than many expect; however, the Boks are number one for a reason.

“Everyone knows South Africa have few weaknesses and enviable squad depth, but only 15 players can be on the field at any one time. And history is littered with occasions when sides forced to work as hard as the Boks did against France struggle to reach the same pitch the next week, particularly with a six-day turnaround.

“No one, even so, is suggesting it will be remotely easy. If Eben Etzebeth does not get you, one of their pair of gifted wingers, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, probably will. Look down the two teamsheets and the horsepower at the Boks’ disposal, both in their starting XV and on the bench, is as daunting as ever”

[ England must match physical South Africa but rugby gravity is hard to defy ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa. New Zealand will face the winner of this one after a dominant victory over Argentina last night, and let’s hope this one is a bit closer than that one. England will have to up their level though for that to happen against the defending champions and world number one team. The Springboks beat the hosts France in the quarter-finals by a single point in a stunning high-intensity game.

England have not played anywhere near that quality under Steve Borthwick yet but his cautious percentage game has been reasonably successful in the tournament so far, albeit with a favourable draw. They are the only team left in the tournament unbeaten to their credit. Here are the teams for tonight’s game:

ENGLAND: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; O Farrell (capt), A Mitchell; J Marler, J George, D Cole; M Itoje, G Martin; C Lawes, T Curry, B Earl.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, K Sinckler, O Chessum, B Vunipola, D Care, G Ford, O Lawrence.

SOUTH AFRICA: D Willemse; K-L Arendse, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, C Reinach; S Kitshoff, B Mbonambi, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, F Mostert; S Kolisi (capt), P-S Du Toit, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: D Fourie, O Nche, V Koch, RG Snyman, K Smith, F de Klerk, H Pollard, W Le Roux.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ).

Kick off is at 8pm at the Stade de France in Paris.