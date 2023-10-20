Provinces aim to keep Irish eyes on rugby as URC returns

Sam Prendergast is one of the contenders for the Leinster number 10 shirt in the absence of Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrnes. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The one beneficiary of Ireland’s premature Rugby World Cup exit is the United Rugby Championship. With Irish eyeballs no longer necessarily fixed on events in France, the competition gets under way this weekend seeking to convince some who jumped on the rugby bandwagon to stick around for at least a while longer.

Organisers have shifted towards a more meritocratic league structure. In this year’s Champions Cup, Cardiff find themselves in the draw despite finishing outside of the top eight in the URC, purely because they won the Welsh shield. This time, they won’t be able to benefit from their compatriot regions being so poor, with the URC saying only the top eight will qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Meritocracy is now the prime motivator, not representation. Italian and Welsh teams beware.

Closer to home, Leinster’s bid to regain the trophy from provincial rivals Munster was disrupted in preseason by both coaching and playing ranks being depleted by the World Cup. Stuart Lancaster’s replacement, Jacques Nienaber, probably won’t link up with the province until after the World Cup final, potentially with a second winner’s medal draped around his neck. Attack coach Andrew Goodman and analyst Brian Coakley were also away due to their roles on the Samoan ticket.

There has been coaching upheaval in Connacht, too, but their staff has been in situ for preseason. Pete Wilkins steps up to replace Andy Friend as head coach, while former captain John Muldoon returns from a stint in Bristol to the role of lineout and maul coach. Former Leinsterman Scott Fardy takes charge of the defence.

On the pitch, enough marquee signings were made by the provinces to create intrigue. Ulster have added another Springbok, Steven Kitshoff, whose availability depends on World Cup results. Defending champions Munster recruited former Chiefs centre Alex Nankivell from New Zealand, while Connacht signed Argentinian flyer Santiago Codero – you can’t have enough wingers in Galway, apparently.

The absence of Ireland players will test depth for the opening weeks of the campaign. Leinster look best set to cope, though there is the key question of who fills the Sexton void at 10. Ross Byrne is unavailable after the World Cup, leaving a shoot-out between his bother Harry, Ciarán Frawley, who seems to play more at 12 for Leinster, and Sam Prendergast.

There will also be eyes on Munster and their crop of promising young forwards who have come out of successful Ireland U20 sides in recent years. Not to mention the small matter of Joey Carbery, who should benefit from Jack Crowley’s Ireland absence after a difficult season.

Ulster’s depth looks to be tested most strenuously. Injuries and Ireland call-ups leave them with only two props on their books who played top flight rugby last season. Of all the teams to open a campaign against with depleted ranks, Zebre would be towards the top of the wishlist for the Ulstermen.

United Rugby Championship Round One

Saturday, October 21st

Zebre vs Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 1pm kick-off, live on Premier Sports

Connacht vs Ospreys, the Sportsground, 3pm kick-off, live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Munster vs Sharks, 5.15pm kick-off, live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Sunday October 22nd

Glasgow Warriors vs Leinster, Scotstoun Stadium, 3pm kick-off, live on Premier Sports and RTÉ