Rugby World Cup: ‘It hurts, of course it does . . . but Ireland left it all out there’

As Wayne Barnes’s full-time whistle rang out around the Stade de France on Saturday night, the Rugby World Cup dreams of Ireland were brought to a shuddering, and in many ways unexpected, halt.

Irish fans slumped back in their seats, heads in hand, trying to come to terms with the fact that Andy Farrell’s previously all-conquering side had yet again fallen at the quarter-final hurdle.

The jubilant prematch mood was firmly replaced by a wake-like atmosphere as the green legions of fans flooded out on to the streets of St Denis, having loyally stayed behind to clap off their departing heroes in captain Johnny Sexton and Test centurion Keith Earls.

Many begrudgers may today take aim at what is ostensibly another Irish Rugby failing, but for Cork man Graham O’Rourke, this quarter-final exit feels different from the humiliations at the hands of Wales and Argentina in years gone by.

“It hurts, of course it does. There is no hiding the fact that we haven’t achieved the full potential of this group now. But having said that, Ireland left it all out there,” O’Rourke said.

“Let’s not forget we were playing against the All Blacks here, and we came within touching distance of making history. I couldn’t fault the application of the players. It just hurts all that more given the context of what has happened in previous tournaments. I am left wondering though in terms of reaching a semi-final, if not now, then when?”

Rugby World Cup: Ireland's Josh van der Flier, Jonathan Sexton, Caelan Doris, Jimmy O'Brien, and Andrew Porter with their families after the final whistle. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Throngs of green jerseys plagued Parisian landmarks on Saturday, but there was an air of regret along a barren Champs-Élysées on Sunday morning when speaking to Paul Walsh from Galway.

“You never want to have ifs or buts after game, particularly one of such magnitude. But trying to get to sleep last night, I was left tossing and turning over a number of things,” the Connacht Rugby fan told The Irish Times.

“I think a number of opportunities presented themselves to us to win the game. We just weren’t clinical enough on the night. You have to capitalise when the time comes against a side like the All Blacks.”

Disheartened by what was an all too familiar quarter-final exit, Walsh summed up his own sombre post-match mood with comments that could likely be applied to the majority of Irish fans waking up across the French capital on Sunday morning.

Rugby World Cup: Irish supporters after the game. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“This loss hurts more than the others. We were on top of the world, with some of the best players to have ever graced a rugby pitch. Last night might have been a closer game, but to be within reach of the win makes it sting all the more.

“I’m proud of the team and what they have achieved over the past four years, but this defeat is going to take a while to get out of the system,” said Walsh.

Speaking from the idyllic environs of the Sacré Couer Basilica in the Parisian district of Montmarte, Leinster fan Chris Rice was clearly inspired by the pious surroundings, as he eulogised Johnny Sexton and his final performance in green.

“What can you say about the man that hasn’t been said already,” remarked Rice. “At 38 years of age and to still be capable of putting in an 80-minute showing against the All Blacks, it shows his commitment to the cause, and talent too of course. I thought he dragged Ireland back from 13-0 down and along with Bundee Aki kept us in the contest.

“He is the greatest Irish rugby player of all-time for me. That might be a controversial statement, and sure the likes of O’Driscoll and O’Connell were special too, but for me, Johnny’s just out in front on his own. It’s a cruel end to a near-perfect career. This World Cup would have been his crowning glory.”