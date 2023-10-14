Ireland vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup quarter-final live

One for the tactics/stats gurus. Here are ploys Ireland can adopt to nullify the All Blacks.

[ Rugby World Cup: Five things Ireland must do to beat the All Blacks ]

Five tactical ploys Ireland can use to come out on top against the All Blacks this evening.



As for the All Blacks, they dropped a bit of a bombshell on everyone in the build-up by dropping wing Mark Telea after an unspecified breach of team protocol. Yep, that Mark Telea who scored a double vs France, dropped on the eve of a World Cup knockout for which the All Blacks are not favourites...

Anyway, Leicester Fainga’anuku starts instead of him in the backthree. Up front, the big call is captain Sam Cane starting ahead of Dalton Papali’i in the backrow. Tyrel Lomax is also fit to line out at tighthead.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Let’s start with the teams. Ireland name an unchanged XV from the side that beat Scotland, with Mack Hansen and James Lowe both passed fit to line out on the wing. However, in the pack, James Ryan has an injured hand/wrist and is replaced by Joe McCarth.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien

It’s here. The biggest day of Irish rugby history so far has arrived as Andy Farrell and co seek a first every Rugby World Cup semi-final berth. All that stands in there way? The All Blacks. The side that knocked Ireland out of the last World Cup with a quarter-final drubbing seeks to do it again and break Irish hearts.

With kick-off at 8pm, we’ll be building up to the action from now with preview features, interviews and stats over the next two hours.