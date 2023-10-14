Ireland 24 New Zealand 28: How the Irish players rated at the Stade de France

Ireland's Bundee Aki is tackled during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

15 Hugo Keenan

Ever-ready for most things, came into the line and tried a few line breaks. The usual industry in the air. Rating: 8

14 Mack Hansen

Whenever he had the ball something happened. Could have sent Jamison Gibson-Park in for a chance but for the Richie Mo’unga deliberate knock and yellow card. Rating: 8

13 Garry Ringrose

Made a series of half-breaks throughout the match and worked the outside channel well. A big role as a distributor in the final attack that inched Ireland close. Rating: 7

12 Bundee Aki

Excellent ball carrying and sparked Ireland into action with his try on 29 minutes. Gained ground nearly always. Rating: 9

11 James Lowe

Some monster hits in the opening phases. His tackling and grind was essential benchmark stuff. Rating: 7

Johnny Sexton reacts after what is likely the final game of his career. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

10 Johnny Sexton

Took a series of brave decisions in going to the corner instead of taking the three. Out on his feet in the second half. Late penalty miss a pity. Rating: 7

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

A wonderful dummy pass and go for his try, then beat Will Jordan to slide in. Added his usual tempo to play but made a few questionable decisions when picking carriers. Rating: 8

1 Andrew Porter

Monumental tackling around the park. Typically, all in and mobile. Gave away a series of scrum penalties. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan

Lineouts spluttered but around the park excellent and his mobility was a huge asset. Desperately unlucky a cross-kick bounced over his head with a clear run to the line. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Not as dynamic as he can be on the ball, but ferocious in defence. Put in a tough, hard-working shift for over 50 minutes. Rating: 7

4 Tadhg Beirne

As ever involved in the grubby, tough work and ran almost to a standstill in the end. Regularly listened to Barnes’ calls to leave the ball. Rating: 7

5 Iain Henderson

A heavy shift from the Ulster lock and tackled his heart out. Got isolated once or twice. Rating: 6

Bundee Aki and Peter O'Mahony dejected at full-time. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

6 Peter O’Mahony

Lineout work better second half. Came within inches of taking a high ball for a try over Mo’unga’s head. Rating: 7

7 Josh van der Flier

Took on ball carrying and was a nuisance at the breakdown. Disappointed to be disconnected from Sheehan for Jordan’s try. Rating: 7

8 Caelan Doris

Struggled in the carry in the first half but improved in the second. Knock-on at the end was unfortunate. Rating: 7

Bench

They did well and were part of the 37 phases at the end that finished Ireland participation. Jimmy O’Brien was excellent and a rare source of go-forward in the final stages pick. Rating: 7

Coach

Andy Farrell almost got it right. A few Irish errors let New Zealand in but that was all it was going to come down to. Rating: 7