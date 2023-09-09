Fiji gives Wales a challenging first outing

Warren Gatland has recognised the challenge and has gone with an experienced group. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Rugby World Cup Pool C: Wales v Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, Sunday, 8pm Irish time – Live Virgin Media One

After his debut with Ireland in 1999, Warren Gatland becomes the first in Rugby World Cup history to coach at five tournaments with Wales’s first match of Pool C possibly one of the trickiest openers he has faced. Fiji are ranked seven in the world to Wales at 10.

This Fiji squad are probably the most prepared side to arrive at a World Cup, after warm-up victories over Tonga, Samoa, Japan and, most notably, England; their only defeat coming against France.

Gatland has recognised the challenge and has gone with an experienced group. Thirteen players of the match day 23 have previously played at a World Cup, with George North set to appear at his fourth tournament.

One area Gatland will be wary of is the centre pairing of Semi Radradra and captain, Waisea Nayacalevu, who pose a serious test to the Welsh midfield in their ability to punch holes, find space and offload.

READ MORE

Winger Selestino Ravutaumada will also hope to repeat the power running that helped to take England apart in Twickenham.

“I thought they were excellent,” said Gatland of Fiji’s English win. “They have got some great athletes. They are probably a lot more structured now as a team than they were in the past, in terms of their exits and kicking game. The weather conditions weren’t brilliant but they kicked the ball 27 times, which is pretty high for Fiji. They are a good side. They have a lot of players coming out of Super Rugby and playing in France so it’s an exciting challenge for us.”

Fiji have some incredible individuals who can break the game open and they are going to do that at some stage. The Welsh challenge is how well they scramble whenever that happens.

For Wales, co-captain, Dewi Lake, is not included due to a lack of training time after injury, although Gatland has been able to include the fit-again Taulupe Faletau. Gatland has also gone for scrummaging prowess over mobility in the front-row this time in a bid to squeeze what is an improved Fiji set-piece.

With that, the battle lines are drawn – Welsh organisation and experience in playing a controlled structured game against Fijian athleticism and strike running. Contrasts make great games. This has the capacity to be one of those.

WALES: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis; Rowlands, Beard; Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer

FIJI: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (capt), Radradra, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi; Nasilsila, Cirikidaveta; Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata.

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kurukvoli, Tuisova, Maqala

Referee: M Carley (SA)