Ireland 33 Italy 17: How the Irish players rated in the opening World Cup warm-up

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

O’Brien was busy in the first half and almost scored a try, only to be denied by some last-ditch Italian defending. He was taken off at half-time because of a shoulder injury, but Andy Farrell indicated afterwards the 26-year-old Naas man shouldn’t be sidelined for any prolonged period because of the knock. Rating: 7

Keith Earls (Munster)

Earls set up O’Brien’s try-scoring opportunity during the first half of what was his 99th Ireland cap. However, he will be disappointed not to have offered stronger resistance for Italy’s second try and he remains one of the players battling to earn a place on the plane to France for the World Cup. Rating: 6

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

The experienced centre put in six tackles but didn’t have a massive influence on the flow of the game. He blended in rather than standing out and was replaced in the 62nd minute of a stop-start encounter Ireland never looked like losing. Rating: 6

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey in action during the game against Italy. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

The Bangor man got over the line for Ireland’s third try just before half-time. He also put in more tackles over the course of the game than any other Irish player, getting contact on 12 occasions. Rating: 7

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Ran 169 metres with ball in hand, comfortably the most of any player on the night and also made an incredible fetch during the first half when he rose skyward as if taking off from a trampoline to collect the ball above a forest of Italian jerseys. But his tackle on Pani in the build-up to Italy’s first try left a lot to be desired. Rating: 7

Jack Crowley (Munster)

Ireland outhalf Jack Crowley takes a conversion. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A decent showing on a big night for the Cork man, who was busy throughout his time on the pitch. He scored three of his four conversions and was on the money with seven tackles, but he did concede three turnovers. Rating: 7

Craig Casey (Munster)

A high energy display by Casey who was clearly intent on making a mark during this encounter. His distribution was good and he will hope for more game-time over the next two warm-up matches. Was replaced by Caolin Blade in the 45th minute. Rating: 7

David Kilcoyne (Munster)

The prop scored Ireland’s first try of the night, seizing on a loose ball and powering over from close range. It was only a second try during an 11-year international career for the Limerick man, who was hauled ashore in the 52nd minute. Rating: 7

Rob Herring (Ulster)

Ireland’s lineout was steady all evening and Herring went about his business with minimal fuss before the replacements were sent in during the second half. He was replaced by his Ulster team-mate Tom Stewart in the 52nd minute. Rating: 6

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

Made eight tackles and didn’t miss any in a solid display of physicality and purpose. O’Toole worked hard until Farrell decided to change up matters on the field and get fresh bodies on the field early in the second half. Rating: 6

Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Ireland's Iain Henderson carries with Cian Prendergast in support during the game against Italy. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Played a real captain’s role and was constantly driving his team-mates on. Henderson is clearly hugely respected by his peers and he drilled them to try keep the tempo up, especially in the opening period. Received hearty applause when taken off midway through the second half. Rating: 8

Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

McCarthy was strong and ambitious carrying the ball forward at times in his first international start. He made seven tackles and didn’t miss any as the secondrow tried to make his case for inclusion in Farrell’s World Cup plans. Rating: 7

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

This was Baird’s 12th international cap and he was strong in the tackle while also getting off four passes against the Italians. Tried to push forward whenever he could, especially in that first half when the game was still in the melting pot. Rating: 7

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Doris was named player of the match and deservedly so after another assured performance by the Leinster man. He finished the game with two tries, one in each half, and was a threat all night when going forward. Doris also put in 11 tackles on the other side of the ball. Rating: 8

Jack Conan (Leinster)

It was a frustrating evening for the Leinster man as he was forced off injured late in the first half. Conan had been influential until the injury setback, which Farrell described afterwards as Conan losing ‘power in his foot’. Rating: 6

Replacements

Ciarán Frawley marked his debut with a conversion while there were also some decent impacts by Tom Stewart, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Prendergast and Calvin Nash. Cian Healy came in and scored his 12th international try. Rating: 7

Coach

It was a rusty enough Ireland display in parts but overall they never looked like losing here. Farrell will know the time for his side to be golden is in the knock-out stages of the World Cup. He was able to give game-time and opportunities to players against Italy. As a contest, it won’t live long in the memory. But for the Ireland management, it’s a case of first job done. Rating: 7