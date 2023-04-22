Munster dig deep as they battle back to claim draw with Sharks in Durban

Munster's Malakai Fekitoa is tackled during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Cell C Sharks at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Sharks 22 Munster 22

After a stirring win in Cape Town last week Munster returned to the scene of their humbling Champions Cup defeat and salvaged a lot of pride.

Graham Rowntree’s men knew qualification for next season’s Champions Cup was still in their own hands and they made no mistake with a solid display to take them into the knock-out stages of the URC with a pep in their step.

However, a yellow card for Shane Daly at a crucial juncture in the first half meant Munster faced an uphill struggle to get anything from this final-round clash.

Jack Crowley’s penalty was all Munster had to show for their first-half efforts and they were on track for another disappointing defeat here when they went into half-time trailing 19-3.

READ MORE

Peter O’Mahony saw yellow in the second half too, but a Calvin Nash try arrived at the perfect time and Conor Murray added another try before Ben Healy levelled proceedings.

The last time Munster visited Kings Park they succumbed to a 50-35 hammering and their case wasn’t helped by the concession of an early try here. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi outmuscled Murray to dot down in the right corner off the back of a powerful maul.

But Curwin Bosch missed the resultant conversion and then in the 16th minute, after Diarmuid Barron won a brilliant turnover, Murray was targeted off the ball and Crowley slotted the resultant penalty.

Munster were playing with confidence and 35-year-old tighthead Stephen Archer almost scored an unlikely try but he couldn’t collect the offload from Malakai Fekitoa.

Disaster struck for Munster when Daly was shown yellow for taking Bosch out in the air. Moments later Werner Kok had his opportunity with the tryline in sight and again Murray failed to stop him short.

Munster were still right in the game but Sharks sensed blood and they went for it before the break. Crowley and Gavin Coombes performed heroics to halt the first drive but that left Sikhumbuzo Notshe wide open to touch down.

And with Boeta Chamberlain’s successful conversion, Munster went into half-time trailing 19-3 and in big trouble.

It wasn’t an ideal start to the second half either as Chamberlain extended the Sharks lead but then Munster were handed a lifeline.

The Munster attack worked an opening and with Daly free in the left corner Murray delivered the pass but it was deliberately knocked forward by Aphelele Fassi. Fassi went to the sinbin and Munster were given a penalty try.

The visitors lost their man advantage straight away, though, when O’Mahony was sent to the sinbin for escalating a scuffle as they trailed 22-10.

But they scored again with Chamberlain losing possession of the ball close to his line and Nash sneaking in to touch down the second try.

Keith Earls came on for his 200th appearance for Munster but it was his fellow Ireland international Murray who scored the vital third try with 15 minutes remaining.

Murray touched down at the base of a ruck and then Healy equalised through the conversion.

SCORERS – Sharks: B Mbonambi, W Kok, S Notshe try each; B Chamberlain pen, con; C Bosch con. Munster: C Nash, C Murray try each; J Crowley pen; B Healy con.

SHARKS: B Chamberlain; W Kok, L Am, B Tapuai, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, G Williams; O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; J Labuschagne, G Grobler; S Kolisi, V Tshituka, S Notshe.

Replacements: P Buthelezi for Kolisi (7 mins); A Fassi for Bosch (34); K van Vuuren for Mbonambi (62); J R Hugo for Labuschagne, RJ van Rensburg for Tapuai (both 66); N Mchunu for Nche, C Sadie for Du Toit (both 69).

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony, A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: J Wycherley for Loughman (48 mins); B Healy for Crowley (53); J O’Donoghue for Kendellen, K Earls for Haley (both 61); E Edogbo for Kleyn (66); S Buckley for Barron (70-75); C Casey for Murray (74); Buckley for Earls (79).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).