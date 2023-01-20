Bundee Aki left out of Connacht squad once again for Newcastle clash

Bundee Aki's name was once again omitted from the Connacht lineup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Bundee Aki has been left out of Connacht’s matchday 23 for the fourth straight match ahead of the province’s Challenge Cup clash away to Newcastle.

Aki, who was still named in the Ireland Six Nations squad on Thursday, does not feature despite the Connacht coaching staff saying he is available for selection.

“I reckon Bundee himself would understand his fitness needed to get better, so that is what we are focused on, but he’s fine,” said Andy Friend on Wednesday. “You watch him train there today and he was brilliant.”

On Tuesday, head coach Pete Wilkins said that the centre was “absolutely available.”

Aki’s exclusion raises questions for Ireland’s centre pairing ahead of the Six Nations opener with Wales on February 4th. Robbie Henshaw is still out with a wrist injury, leaving Stuart McCloskey and Aki as the front-runners for the 12 jersey. Uncapped Leinsterman Jamie Osborne is another option who will have a chance to further impress at inside centre against Racing on Saturday.

McCloskey started in the absence of Henshaw for Ireland’s last game against Australia, only to be called ashore for Aki early in the second half.

Cathal Forde, who has had an impressive run of games for Connacht in Aki’s absence at 12, once again starts against Newcastle with Byron Ralston outside him at 13. Mack Hansen lines out at fullback with Adam Byrne and Alex Wooton joining him in the backthree.

Conor Fitzgerald gets the nod over Jack Carty at outhalf with Colm Reilly his partner in the halfbacks.

In the absence of Carty, Jarrad Buttler captains the side from number eight with Conor Oliver and Shamus Hurley-Langton also in the backrow. Josh Murphy and Leva Fifita are at lock while another Ireland squad member, Finlay Bealham, scrums down alongside Shane Delahunt and Denis Buckley in the frontrow.

Connacht: Mack Hansen; Adam Byrne, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Alex Wooton; Conor Fitzgerald, Colm Reilly; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham; Leva Fifita, Josh Murphy; Shamus Hurely-Langton, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (capt).

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray, Ciaran Booth, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell.