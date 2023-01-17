Connacht coach Pete Wilkins insists Bundee Aki ‘absolutely available’ for selection

Bundee Aki was back out on the pitch at the Sportsground in Galway on Tuesday following recent concern of his absence in the Connacht set-up.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says the Ireland centre is “absolutely available” and is “training really well” this week, but with a “fair amount of competition”, the club has to manage its group of centres.

“Cathal Forde has done a terrific job for us since he got his opportunity against the Sharks, and even in that 13 position Tom Farrell has been a real strength for us and Byron Ralston played really well in the week just gone.

“It’s a busy position, and there are guys like Tom Daly, who can’t get a look in at the moment despite being a quality player, so Bundee is available, but we have to see what we do around the management of that group of centres.

However, he says the Connacht wants to “support Bundee in terms of his Ireland ambitions”.

“We are in regular contact with Andy Farrell and the other coaches.

“There is a good line of communication. We saw after Bundee’s suspension that he was still supported by the Irish camp in terms of selection and involvement, so we will not do anything to harm his chances there, but it’s important we have that open line of communication.”

Wilkins says the coaching staff and everyone are aligned with what is best for the club and also to look after individuals.

“Everyone wants to play and has international ambitions, and we would not do anything that is harming a player’s development with us. He [Bundee] was excellent today, he had a good day yesterday, so he’s in a good head space and training hard.”

Aki was absent from attending Connacht’s previous two fixtures at the Sportsground. However, club captain Jarrad Butler says Aki is an important part of the squad.

“I am very close to Bundee, and we want him to be around, and for seasons after that.”