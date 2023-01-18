Connacht not bothered about Bundee Aki as they prepare for Newcastle

Bundee Aki, having returned to training with Connacht this week, is an unlikely starter against Newcastle in Saturday’s European Challenge Cup fixture.

Connacht coaching director Andy Friend says there was always a plan for Aki, which was that he would play until Christmas and then to have time off before preparing for the Six Nations, but, says Friend, “people have put one and one together and got six”.

“The headline is going to be ‘if Bundee is not involved, there must be an issue’ – the focus has got to be on the fact that we have Cathal Forde going really well, let’s just sit back and enjoy that.

“There is no doubt Bundee Aki, because of who he is and what he is, is going to head up to the Irish camp and is probably going to be sensational in the Six Nations, and when we get him back, we’ve got a brilliant Bundee coming back in, full of energy and beans, because hopefully Ireland has won the Six Nations and now we have him for the remainder of the season as he heads into the World Cup – that is the story.

“I reckon Bundee himself would understand his fitness needed to get better, so that is what we are focused on, but he’s fine. You watch him train there today and he was brilliant.”

Friend says it was always planned for Aki to have a break after the Ulster game.

“One of the reasons Bundee hasn’t had a lot of minutes is because he had that [red] card at the front end of the season, but that card didn’t stop him going to the autumn internationals, and then doing very well there because he’s a good footballer, and the bloke knows how to win on a football field. I think there has been a lot been made about it – he’s in a good space.”

And Friend is confident Aki will be involved in the Six Nations.

“He’s held in high regard, and no doubt he will be involved and go very well.”

With or without Aki, Friend says the Connacht team is in a good head space as it heads to England to face Newcastle in the Challenge Cup.

Forde thinking: Andy Friend has urged people to focus on the performances of Cathal Forde, who scored Connacht's third try against Brive last weekend. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Connacht’s record in England is poor – just two wins and a draw in the professional era – but Friend is unconcerned by that record and, instead, draws hope from more recent displays.

“We are in a good space as a team, and if we go over there and play the rugby we know we can play and demonstrated out here last Saturday night, we will be tough to beat.

“We don’t know the team or how they are going to play, but we have been building nicely. Our set piece is delivering good ball, our attack is starting to find confidence and flow, defensively we’ve been good all year, so we can bring all of those things and give us the best chance to get a win and secure a top four spot.”