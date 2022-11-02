Ireland A vs All Blacks XV: Casey named captain as Stockdale appearance rules him out of Springboks clash

Craig Casey will captain Ireland A against an All Blacks XV at the RDS on Friday night as one of a number of selection calls that hint at how Ireland will line up against the Springboks the next day.

Jacob Stockdale, who many had touted as a replacement for the injured James Lowe in the senior side, starts on the left wing on Friday night, while Jimmy O’Brien and Mike Lowry’s places alongside him in the backthree suggests that Hugo Keenan will play against South Africa despite having yet to feature for Leinster this season.

Casey’s selection itself indicates that Jamison Gibson-Park - another yet to play this season - and Conor Murray will be the scrumhalf tandem for the senior side, all but confirming that Murray will notch his 100th cap on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the A side, Jamie Osborne and James Hume form the centre pairing while Ciarán Frawley, who was seen as potential cover for Johnny Sexton against South Africa, starts at outhalf.

READ MORE

Up front, Cian Prendergast starts after captaining Emerging Ireland on their successful tour of South Africa; Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes lining up in the backrow alongside him. Joe McCarthy packs down at lock alongside Gavin Thornbury, who was called up to the squad as a replacement for the injured Thomas Ahern, while Jeremy Loughman, Dave Heffernan and Tom O’Toole make up the frontrow.

Jack Crowley’s presence on the bench, alongside that of Frawley in the starting XV, suggests that Joey Carbery is fit to take up a place in the senior 23.

Elsewhere among the A replacements, Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Marty More, Ross Molony and Max Deegan provide forward cover, while Caolin Blade and Calvin Nash join Crowley as the reserve backs.

Nash being named on the bench leaves it likely that Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune will be the two starting wingers against the Springboks.

All told, 12 players who played against the Maori All Blacks during the summer make up the starting XV. From those who toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland, Prendergast, McCarthy and Osborne get the nod with a further four from that tour on the bench.

Ireland A: Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge); Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas), Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan); Ciarán Frawley (Leinster/Skerries), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) (captain); Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch); Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin), Gavin Thornbury (Connacht); Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Marty Moore (Ulster), Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster).