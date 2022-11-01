Ireland v South Africa: Cheslin Kolbe named at fullback for first time

Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at fullback when world champions South Africa take on Ireland on Saturday evening in Dublin. Photograph: PA Wire

In a surprise move, but something they have been considering for some while, the South African coaches have named Cheslin Kolbe at fullback for the first time in Test rugby. Kolbe, whose previous 20 caps have been won on the wing, also makes a return to the Springbok team for the first time since July against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm) after missing the entirety of the Rugby Championship with a jaw injury.

Kolbe’s switch allows head coach Jacques Nienaber to accommodate the Bulls’ speedster Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing for just his fourth cap and third Test start along with the prolific Makazole Mapimpi in a dangerous looking back three.

With Jesse Kriel returning to the team at outside centre in the absence of the injured Lukhanyo Am to partner the former Munster player Damian de Allende, this means that seven of the starting side which started in Ireland’s record 38-3 win over the Boks in 2017 will line-up again at the same venue five years later, along with three of the same replacements.

To underline this game’s billing as a meeting between the world’s number one ranked side and the world champions, the Springboks retain 15 of their matchday 23 from their World Cup final win over England three years ago.

A notable point of difference will see Damian Willemse start at out-half, having done so in the Rugby Championship away wins over Australia and Argentina, and he is paired with Jaden Hendrikse at half back, as Faf de Klerk and Wille le Roux are named on a customary 6-2 Boks’ bench.

Nienaber has opted for Jasper Wiese at number eight in a loose trio with Pieter Steph-du Toit and Siya Kolisi, who both started the game five years ago as did Malcolm Marx at hooker, as well as Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the second-row.

“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland,” said Nienaber. “Damian (Willemse) has done well for us at flyhalf, and he is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback.

“He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.”

Nienaber said Kolbe will also provide cover at outhalf. “Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a back-up flyhalf if necessary, while Faf is another option for us at No 10 as well.

“Damian Willemse can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie fullback, and this allowed us for us to opt for a six-two split on the bench.”

South Africa (v Ireland): Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse; Jaden Hendrikse; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx; Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth; Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.