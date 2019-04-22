Burrows Saint gives Willie Mullins a maiden Irish Grand National win
Ruby Walsh steers home favourite as Mullins completes a 1-2-3 in Fairyhouse feature
Burrows Saint provided Willie Mullins with a maiden Irish Grand National win at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Burrows Saint (6-1) justified favouritism to take the Irish Grand National under Ruby Walsh at Fairyhouse on Monday afternoon.
It was the jockey’s third success in the race and represented a maiden success for Willie Mullins - a month after Al Boum Photo gave him his first win in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Burrows Saint’s stablemate Isleofhopeanddreams (20-1) came second under Danny Mullins, with Acapella Bourgeois (18-1) providing Willie Mullins with a 1-2-3.
Liam Cusack’s Snughsborough Benny (14-1) stayed on to finish fourth.
Brian O’Connor’s report from Fairyhouse will follow.