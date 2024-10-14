Anxious wait for ‘Alphonse’ team ahead of crucial BHA whip review meeting on Tuesday

Alphonse Le Grande ridden by Jamie Powell (yellow cap) coming home to win the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on Saturday, October 12th, 2024. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.

The most significant disqualification to arise from British racing’s controversial whip regulations could arise on Tuesday and result in the Irish-trained Alphonse Le Grand being thrown out of victory in Saturday’s Newmarket Cesarewitch.

Jamie Powell’s mount, a 33/1 winner trained by Cathy O’Leary, landed the historic marathon handicap by a nose from Manxman in a dramatic finish. Celebrations were curtailed though after Powell’s ride was subsequently referred to the British Horseracing Authority’s whip review committee (WRC). The Irish apprentice appeared to strike Alphonse Le Grand 10 times with the whip. The committee is due to meet and examine the case on Tuesday.

Under the British Horseracing Authority’s whip rules introduced last year jockeys are limited to six strikes. Hitting a horse 10 times or more raises the prospect of disqualification. However, there is some confusion about whether Powell did strike the horse 10 times.

The first horse to be disqualified under the regulations came at over jumps at Market Rasen last November. Only one other horse subsequently got thrown out before Saturday’s controversial outcome.

The muddled consequences of the regulations were underlined by how bookmakers paid out on Alphonse Le Grande winning as bets are settled based on the result on the day. However, uncertainty remains about whether the Irish horse will ultimately be included in the race’s prestigious roll of honour.

A British Horseracing Authority spokesman stressed disqualification was not inevitable and commented: “The horse will not be disqualified unless [the WRC] determines the whip has been used four times or more above the permitted level, and, for example, that all uses made contact, and none were clearly and unequivocally for safety purposes only.

“There have been several cases already since the new rules were implemented whereby a ride was referred, and carried a potential disqualification, but the committee did not reach this outcome.”

It is not the first time controversy has revolved around Alphonse Le Grand. His former trainer tony had his license suspension (for a breach of doping rules) increased by two months following his appearance in the parade ring after the horse won in Newcastle in July. Martin’s sister Cathy O’Leary took over the training of some of Martin’s string when he was originally suspended in May. Martin’s suspension is due to end later this week.

One of Manxman’s trainers, Simon Crisford, who trains alongside his son Ed, admitted to feeling “slightly robbed” by Saturday’s events.

“When all of the information came to hand I felt fairly subdued to be honest. I felt particularly sorry for Ed because it’s such a famous race, historic, a great win if he had won. It’s a televised race, a big moment for our stable, so we felt slightly robbed.”

